Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Amid Bengal by-elections, Trinamool claims poll violation, BJP alleges attacks
india news

Amid Bengal by-elections, Trinamool claims poll violation, BJP alleges attacks

Bengal Bypolls: Babul Supriyo is contesting against the BJP in Ballygunge while Shatrughan Sinha is contesting from Asansol against the BJP's Agnimitra Paul. 
Kolkata: A security officer stands at guard outside a 'strong room', where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept, on the eve of the Ballygunge Assembly by-polls, (PTI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 11:08 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

With polling underway for the by-elections in Bengal for Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge assembly seat, the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP made allegations against each other. While the BJP accused the Trinamool workers of orchestrating attacks, Babul Supriyo, the TMC's Ballygunge candidate, alleged poll violation by his contender.

"BJP candidate Keya Gosh entered a couple of booths last night. We have approached the Election Commission regarding that. I've been in touch with people on the ground. I suspect the CPM and the BJP will hurl allegations that I'm trying to influence the voters," Supriyo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Till last year, the singer-politician was in the BJP but after the assembly election, he switched to the Trinamool in an unanticipated move. His changing sides, however, expectedly prompted reactions from his ex-BJP colleagues including Keya Ghosh.

He resigned as the Lok Sabha MP from Asansol for which by-elections are being held on Tuesday. Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha is the Trinamool's candidate.

Sinha's BJP contender, Agnimitra Paul, on Tuesday alleged attacks by the Trinamool workers. "The TMC people attacked us, hurled stones at our convoy, and police did nothing...," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

RELATED STORIES

Visuals shared by the news agency showed some men attacking each other.

The state often witnesses violence during the polls.

(With inputs from ANI) 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
west bengal bengal bjp west bengal elections
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP