Amid buzz over his joining TMC, Meghalaya former CM Mukul Sangma says ‘don’t speculate’

Shillong: Speculation over former chief minister of Meghalaya and Congress leader, Mukul Sangma, joining the Trinamool Congress gained momentum on Friday, with Sangma saying that he “will meet first” and “nothing concrete” has yet been decided.

“Who told you this?... Why do you people speculate so much when there’s nothing concrete yet? I said we will meet first, so there’s nothing else I can tell you now,” he said over the phone.

Later in the day, when asked about TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s claim that 14 Congress MLAs, including him, “are likely to merge with the TMC”, Sangma told reporters: “Media should first verify their sources before listening to their wild yarns.”

A Congress MLA close to Sangma, however, confirmed that he would meet his loyalists late on Friday to chalk out a future strategy. “We assume that the issue of joining the TMC would be discussed there,” he said, requesting anonymity.

The development comes amid reports that the leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya assembly is unhappy with the appointment of Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala as the president of the party’s state unit and has been staying away from all party events for the past few months.

“I will press for a course correction at an appropriate level within the four walls of our party,” Sangma told reporters on September 23. The senior leader, however, refused to disclose the issues which he thinks needed to be sorted out.

Another Congress leader said that the former CM has visited Delhi twice in September, but failed to meet the party high command.

“Can you imagine, he (Mukul) went twice to Delhi but met only junior party functionaries the first time and the second even after he had sought an appointment with Madam (Sonia Gandhi) in advance, she did not see him. In fact, he met a sufficiently senior leader who discussed other matter instead of the issue (appointing Pala as state chief),” the senior leader said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier, Sangma had denied the news of his recent meeting with Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

Buzz over switchovers have been gaining traction since the visit of former Congress leader and current TMC Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev to Shillong last week, reportedly to meet Congress leaders. Dev, however, said: “I assure you, I’ve not even heard of it (Mukul joining TMC) yet.”

Political expert and former IAS officer, Toki Blah, a split in the Congress would be detrimental for the people. “If they (Congress) stand united then even though I am not a Congress fan, I can wager that it has all the chances of regaining power in 2023. It is up to the leaders to resolve and iron out their differences in house” Blah said. He described Sangma as an “astute and able” politician who has worked for the people of Meghalaya.