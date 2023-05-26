Amid clashes, mob storms minister R K Ranjan's residence in Manipur

A mob stormed the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday night, officials said today.

Houses burnt in Manipur amid clashes.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, the incident took place at the residence of the union minister in Kongba under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district at around 8:30 pm last night.

Upon receiving information, the Superintendant of Police Imphal East and Inspector General of Police Themthing Ngasangva Themthing rushed to the site with additional forces to further control the situation.

RAP personnel who were on duty at the spot resorted to tear gas shelling, according to sources who added that five blank rounds were fired to disperse the crowd.

According to sources, earlier a mob attempted to storm the residence of Manipur Forest Minister Th Bishwajit Singh's residence at Thongju Kitna Panung.

Manipur Police intervened and managed to stop the mob, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three incidents of fresh violence had been reported on Wednesday in Kadangband of Imphal West district, officials said. Security was tightened in the area after the violence, the officials added.

Meanwhile, curfew relaxed in East and West Manipur from 5 am to 12 noon on May 26, according to a notification of the Manipur Government

The notification read that people can move out of their residences subject to the condition that they will not be allowed to gather for any purpose other than to purchase essential items including medicines and food supplies.

The area where the relaxation will not be applied includes- Ayangpalli Road from Lamlong Bazar to Yonglan Leirak in the East, Imphal River from Thumbuthong to Lamlong bridge via Minuthong in the West, Lamlong Bazar in the North and Yonglan Leirak to Thumbuthong via Poop Lampak and Thangapat Mapal In the South.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with chief minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives. Houses have also been burnt during the violence with new incidents also reported from some parts of the State.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON