Home / India News / Amid Covid-19, a child heart care hospital chain comes to the aid of kids

Amid Covid-19, a child heart care hospital chain comes to the aid of kids

As hospitals across India focus on the Covid-19 pandemic, congenital heart disease, which is most common among children, poses a threat to many young lives.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New delhi
Common among newborns in India, congenital heart disease is caused by a defect in the structure of the heart. It can lead to disruption in blood flow through the heart.
Common among newborns in India, congenital heart disease is caused by a defect in the structure of the heart. It can lead to disruption in blood flow through the heart.
         

To deal with the disease and save the lives of numerous children, the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani chain of hospitals for child heart care has opened its doors for those in need in Nava Raipur (Chattisgarh), Palwal (Haryana) and Kharghar Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra). , are opening their doors to all in need.

“The treatment is ensured keeping all the Covid-19 norms in mind,” said C Sreenivas, Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals.

The treatment is totally free of cost.

Common among newborns in India, congenital heart disease is caused by a defect in the structure of the heart. It can lead to disruption in blood flow through the heart. As a result, the blood flow can slow down, go in the wrong direction or get blocked completely.

“Amidst surrounding peril, several parents from all over the country braved every danger and started queuing up at Sanjeevani Hospitals gates,” Sreenivas said.

Among the cases the hospitals dealt with was that of Tanmay, son of laborer Devanand Bharati from Kharora, Chhattisgarh. The little boy was just 3.5 kg when he was admitted with obstructed TAPVC. He recovered in five days. Another case was that of Piyush, son of Rashmi and Deepak Marachini, a labourer couple from Dibrugarh in Assam. The little one returned to his home state after successfully repairing his Tetralogy of Fallot. happy. Mitansh , son of a fisherman from Alibaug near Mumbai also got a new lease of life in Sanjeevani Navi Mumbai during the recent Nisarga cyclone.

The hospital treats kids as young 2-3 months old, weighing less than 4 kgs. They have successfully conducted operation for obstruction in heart valves, pulmonary valve (right side) and aortic valve. As many as 2,00 critically ill children have been treated so far.

“Close to 200 critically ill children were successfully operated on and lives saved, over 750 patients were treated from various states of India during this pandemic. And the numbers are growing,” Srinivas claimed.

