Amid Covid-19 surge, a look at domestic travel curbs in India's worst-hit states

India has been witnessing a severe second wave of Covid-19 which has once again brought daily life to a halt. While the Union government has not imposed a nationwide lockdown, it has left the decision with the state governments to impose a lockdown or introduce other measures to curb the spread of the infection. From identification cards, e-passes, weekend restrictions to night curfew, among others measures, state governments are resorting to several measures to tackle the growing number of infections as the virus rages like never before.

Below is a look at travel restrictions imposed by some of the worst Covid-19-it states in the country.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has been recording the highest number of cases in the second wave and continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has imposed a lockdown in the state to curb travel. Only personnel engaged in essential services are encouraged to travel in local trains and metro, that too with a valid identity proof. Inter-state and inter-district travel are banned for regular citizens unless in case of an emergency. Emergency relaxations in inter-state and inter-district travel can be availed with the help of an e-pass. As per the data from the Union ministry of health and family affairs, the active number of cases in Maharashtra stands at 6,76,647 while 65,284 people have died and 3,60,1796 have been cured/discharged.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government imposed a 14-day lockdown to contain the spread of the virus following the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19. Flights and trains will continue to operate as scheduled during the lockdown period. Tickets will act as a pass for the movement of travellers via taxis, app cabs, and auto rickshaws for boarding flights and trains. The state government has also declared that public transportation like buses and metros will only ply for people engaged in essential services. The active number of cases in Karnataka stands at 2,81,061 while 14,627 people have died. As many as 10,73,257 have been cured or discharged, data from the Union health ministry shows.

Delhi

The Delhi government extended the previously imposed six-day lockdown till 5 am on May 3. All non-essential travel has been curtailed in Delhi with only emergency services allowed. Government officials, health care workers, frontline workers, food delivery personnel can travel and keep their identity cards with them. On Sundays, courier personnel, book vendors, self-employed electricians, plumbers can travel with the help of an e-pass. Intra-state travel is allowed and public transport has been operating with 50% seating capacity. As per the Union health ministry, Delhi's active caseload is at 92,358. While 14,628 people have died, 94,0930 patients have beaten the deadly virus in the national capital till date.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu witnessed its first Sunday lockdown this year. News agency PTI reported that highways were empty with only essential services being allowed to move and some 60 vehicles were seized by the Tamil Nadu police for violation of lockdown restrictions. Tamil Nadu has 1,07,145 active Covid-19 cases at the moment while the number of cured patients stands at 9,76,876 as per the Union health ministry. Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 13,651.

Kerala

Kerala recorded 32,819 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, its highest single day surge till date. The Kerala government announced a slew of restrictions after an all-party meeting on Monday but stopped short of imposing a lockdown. Travelling has been curbed in the state with only essential services allowed. Home delivery of essentials is also allowed till 9 pm. No restrictions have been imposed on inter-state travel. Kerala has 2,33,140 active cases while 5,138 people have died and 11,89,267 patients have been cured from the virus, central government figures show.

