Amid Dussehra revelry, traffic advisories for Delhi-NCR, Mumbai. Details here

Amid Dussehra festivities, traffic police across major cities have come out with road advisories in the wake of the 'Ravan Dahan', when demon king Ravana's effigies are burnt. People venturing out on Wednesday are advised to plan their moves accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. Dussehra or Vijayadashami festivities involve Ramlilas and fairs that draw huge crowds. The festival is being celebrated at a time when coronavirus fears across the country have largely subsided amid a declining caseload.

Delhi traffic advisory:

The Delhi Police in a tweet warned against travelling on Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, and Gurgaon Road from 6:40pm to 7:20pm due to special traffic arrangements.

"Kindly avoid Neta ji Subhash Marg and Nishadraj Marg (New Daryaganj Road) between 1600 hrs (4pm) & 2100 hrs (9pm) due to special traffic arrangements," the police said.

Mumbai:

In Mumbai, a traffic advisory has been issued in wake of the 'Dussehra Melava function' to be organised at the historic Shivaji Park. The Uddhav Thackeray faction will also hold its rally at Shivaji Park in, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966. The rebel group led by Eknath Shinde has also organised their event at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra-Kurla Complex or BKC.

No parking on these roads: S.V. Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank); Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar; M. B. Raut Marg (From its junction with S.V.S. Road), Dadar; Pandurang Naik Marg (M. B. Raut Road) Dadar; DadasahebRege Marg (From Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar; LL Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple Junction); N.C.Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction, Dadar; L.J. Road, Rajshade Signal to Gadkari Junction

Restrictions near the Bandra-Kurla Complex:

Cars could be parked at India Bulls Finance, IndiaBulls One Centre and Kohinoor Square. For the BKC rally, buses will be parked behind the family court in suburban Bandra, near Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, the MMRDA ground and near Jio garden.

Advisory for BKC:

1. No entry to vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link through Family Court towards Kurla.

2. No entry to vehicles coming from Sant Dnyaneshwar Road through BKC Income Tax junction towards Kurla.

3. No entry to vehicles coming from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla.

4. No entry to vehicles coming through Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sealink.

5. No entry to vehicles coming through Eastern Express Highway via Chunabhatti in BKC using BKC Connector south-bound.

Noida:

Routes to be avoided:

-From Sectors 12, 22, 56 towards the stadium.

-From Sector 10/21 U-turn in the direction of the stadium towards Sectors 12, 22 and 26 T-point.

-From sectors 8/10/11/12 chowk to Stadium Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk

From Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12/22 Chowk and Adobe/Reliance Chowk

-From Sector 31/25 Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk

-From the Sector 22/23/24 and Thana Sector 24 T-point to Adobe/Reliance Chowk and Spice Mall Chowk

-From Sector 20/21/25/26 Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Sector 21/25 Spice Mall Chowk

Noida Police has also announced route diversion:

-Traffic from Telephone Exchange Chowk to the Sector 12/22/56 T-point will be diverted via the Sector 10/21 U-turn from Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Nithari via the Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC, Gijhod.

-Traffic from Sector 12.22.56 T-point to the Stadium Chowk will be diverted via Sector 56 square, Gijhod to NTPC, and the Sector 31/25 Chowk

-Traffic from Sector 12/22/56 T-point to Rajnigandha Chowk will be diverted via Metro Hospital Chowk, Sector 8/10/11/12 Chowk, and Harola/ Jhundpura Chowk

-Traffic from DM Chowk and Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Spice and Adobe Chowk will be diverted via Jalvayu Vihar Chowk to Nithari, Sector 31.25 Chowk, NTPC, and Gijhod Chowk.

