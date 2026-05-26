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Amid Iran threats, a reminder of ‘love’ for PM Modi on Trump's Truth Social: ‘Never been closer’

Trump emphasised his Sunday remarks he made during a phone call with envoy Segio Gor that he loves PM Modi and that US has never been closer to India.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 09:32 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Amid a series of mostly fiery posts condemning the previous governments and threatening Iran, a reiteration of fondness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood out on US President Donald Trump's Truth Social account on Monday (local time).

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI/File)

US President Donald Trump shared a social media post of American envoy to India Sergio Gor highlighting his leader's recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: 'I love Prime Minister Modi. We've never been closer to India. I'm a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi…'," Gor, who has been giving company to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his ongoing India visit, wrote in a post on X.

Trump's Truth Social post

The highlight of the event was a performance by AR Rahman.

"I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister, (Narendra) Modi is great. He is my friend, and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody," Trump had said in the phone conversation with Gor.

Recent Trump-Modi conversations

Trump earlier this month extended his greetings to Prime Minister Modi after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decisive election victory in the state assembly elections 2026.

Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader. The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” said White House spokesman Kush Desai.

Trump’s greetings came after a lengthy phone call between the two leaders in April, focused on the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” PM Modi said on X after the call.

United States' Republic Day wish for India also carried a shoutout by President Donald Trump to what it described as the “historic bond” between the two countries, world's oldest democracies.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” Donald Trump said in his January 26 greetings to India.

His remarks were shared by the US Embassy in India in a post on X.

 
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Home / India News / Amid Iran threats, a reminder of ‘love’ for PM Modi on Trump's Truth Social: ‘Never been closer’
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