Amid 'level-playing field' debate on contest with Tharoor, Kharge's response

As the Congress gears up to hold elections for its top post next week, a debate has now kicked off if a level-playing field is being offered for both the contenders - Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. In response to a question on Thursday, Tharoor - at a press briefing - said that “there may have been some flaws in the system as polls have not happened for 22 years”. “The problem is that (presidential) elections have not happened in our party for 22 years. That is why some lapses may have been there. I am very sure that the top leaders are trying to hold free and fair elections,” the 66-year-old leader told reporters. “While I have already released a manifesto, what I am trying is to reach out to delegates.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress is set to hold the elections for the president's post on October 17. Initially, a crisis in Rajasthan had cast a shadow, which was followed by Ashok Gehlot withdrawing his candidature. Now, as the Congress eyes the 2024 national elections amid its mass contact programme of Bharat Jodo Yatra, questions are being raised if Kharge has been backed by the Gandhis. But both the candidates have denied these claims.

Shashi Tharoor, digging deeper on the apparent difference of treatment being given to both the candidates, on Thursday said: “When I spoke about level-playing field in the recent past, what I was alluding to that some leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committees have been welcoming Kharge sahab, it has been happening. They have been calling others to support him (amid the campaign). I know that the vote of an ordinary (Congress) worker and that of a senior leader have equal value. So, I am not saying that it will have much impact on me. But if you are asking about the level-playing field, do you not see a difference in treatment?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tharoor's comment is a reminder of how veteran leader Kharge's filing of nomination had turned out to be a show of strength where several top leaders, including Gehlot, were present.

However, when asked to share his comment on Thursday, Kharge had a nonchalant response. "Let's not make comments that raise differences. We are both brothers. We are in the same party. While he can present his views differently, I can do that too. There are no differences here. I don't have a habit of complaining," Kharge said, speaking to news agency ANI.

Instead, he targeted the BJP. "We both should raise complaints with the ruling party... with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Whether it's about inflation, unemployment, depreciation of rupee.. we have to fight for the issues that are affecting people. I don't want to get into claims of who is being supported and how," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The next Congress chief would have the challenge to ensure the grand old party performs well in the upcoming state polls and the 2024 national elections. The party has been tackling multiple setbacks, including poll defeats and exits of seasoned leaders, over the last few years.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON