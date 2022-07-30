Amid Marathi-Gujarati row, BJP leader asks: 'How many Marathis became rich?'

A fresh row broke out on Saturday a day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari commented that if Rajasthanis and Gujaratis are removed from Maharashtra, then Mumbai will not remain the financial capital of India. Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party condemned the statement unanimously. Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will address a press conference on this issue, the Shiv Sena said. Read | 'If Gujaratis removed from Maharashtra': Row over Guv speech, Shiv Sena fumes

BJP leader Nitesh Rane added fuel to the controversy and said the governor's comment was not insulting -- it was only to credit the contributions of the Marwaris. "How many Marathis made it big or became rich? How many Marathi youths got BMC contract?" the BJP leader said. Sharing a news report of a temporary Covid centre of Mumbai, the BJP leader asked: "Why wasn't this given to a Marathi businessman?"

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule said the first right to Mumbai is of those Marathis who built the city and shed their blood in the struggle for a united Maharashtra. "As a Marathi," Supriya Sule tweeted her condemnation of the governor's statement. "This statement of the governor is insulting to those martyrs who built the city by their labour. All of them have the first right to Mumbai. This is Aamchi Mumbai for all who are born on this soil and love the city," Sule tweeted.

Shiv Sena has demanded an apology from the governor for his statement 'hurting' Maratha pride. The party has also sought chief minister Eknath Shinde's condemnation. "CM Shinde, at least condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people," Sanjay Raut said.

The governor made those comments in Mumbai's Andheri while inaugurating a chowk named after late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari. Speaking at the event, the governor praised the Marwari Gujarati community and said wherever they go, they contribute to the development of the place by creating hospitals, schools etc.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail