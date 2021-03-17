Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from today

Owing to a sudden surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the cities of Indore and Bhopal from March 17 until further order. The directive said that the night curfew will be in effect from 10pm to 6am in the two cities. The government order also stated that markets in eight other cities - Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul and Khargone - will also be closed after 10pm starting Wednesday.

“Night curfew will be implemented in Bhopal and Indore from March 17, until further order. Markets in eight cities-Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone to shut at 10pm from March 17. There won’t be curfews in these cities,” the Madhya Pradesh government order said.

The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting which was conducted to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh and was headed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Prior to the meeting, the chief minister expressed concern at the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state and advised people to follow all the guidelines. “The way Covid-19 positive cases are increasing in the state, it is becoming a matter of concern for us… I appeal to the public to take this pandemic seriously, wear masks and follow all the rules,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan had also held a meeting with Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday with respect to the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Indore and Bhopal, the two biggest cities in Madhya Pradesh, have been consistently reporting a high number of coronavirus cases. Indore reported 264 new cases on Tuesday with which the caseload of the city reached 62,675. Bhopal, on the other hand, reported 196 new cases which took the caseload to 45,731. The active caseload in Indore and Bhopal on Tuesday stood at 1,752 and 1,066 respectively.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 817 fresh cases which took the tally of the state to 2,70,208, while the death toll stood at 3,891 after one Covid-related death was reported. Total people recovered from Covid-19 in the state stood at 2,61,031, while the active cases in the state stood at 5,286.