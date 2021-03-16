8 states contributing the most Covid-19 cases to India's surging tally

Eight states have been 'displaying an upward trajectory' in the daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday, even as the country reported more than 20,000 infections for the sixth day in a row. The health ministry said that Maharashtra remained the biggest contributor of Covid-19 cases in the tally followed by Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Here’s a look at the eight states which were the biggest contributors to India’s Covid-19 tally on Monday:

Maharashtra: Maharashtra on Monday recorded 15,051 new Covid-19 infections which took the state’s tally to 2,329,464, while active cases rose to 130,547. The surge in Covid-19 cases has led the government to impose lockdown or partial lockdown in several districts and cities of the state.

Punjab: Punjab added 1,843 fresh infections on Monday which pushed the tally to 199,573, while the death toll rose to 6,099 with 27 more fatalities. The number of active cases in the state also increased from 11,550 on Sunday to 11,942 on Monday.

Karnataka: The state logged 932 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven related fatalities which took the number of infections to 9.61 lakh and the toll to 12,397.

Gujarat: The number of coronavirus disease cases in Gujarat rose to 279,097 with 890 new infections on Monday. The death toll in the state stands at 4,425 and the active cases in the state are at 4,717.

Tamil Nadu: The state logged 836 fresh Covid-19 infections on Monday which took the caseload to 8.60 lakh, while four more fatalities took the death toll to 12,551.

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 count rose to 317,974 on Monday as the state added 645 new cases, while the death toll mounted by seven to reach 3,897.

Madhya Pradesh: The state reported 797 Covid-19 cases on Monday which took its tally to 269,391, while the death toll rose to 3,890 after three deaths.

Haryana: There were 420 new cases of Covid-19 in Haryana, which took its tally to 275,557 on Monday. Three coronavirus-related deaths pushed the northern state's death toll to 3,077.

