Madhya Pradesh govt releases fresh guidelines to contain Covid 19 spread
- Travellers from Maharashtra must undergo seven days of home quarantine.
Only 200 people will be allowed to attend any social, religious gathering and wedding functions in Covid-19-hit ten districts of Madhya Pradesh, said an officer of the state home department.
After the virus positivity rate in the state increased to 4.2 per cent with 743 positive cases recorded on Saturday, MP home department released fresh guidelines on Sunday to contain the spread, said Rajesh Rajoura, additional chief secretary, home department, Madhya Pradesh.
According to the order, visitors from Maharashtra will have to undergo seven days of home quarantine. Meanwhile, goods trucks from Maharashtra will be allowed after the thermal screening of drivers and others.
The shopkeepers have been asked to maintain social distancing and ensure the use of masks at their shops to avoid facing strict action. The district administration and police have been asked to ensure the protocols and hold a strict mask checking campaign in the districts, the order read.
The worst affected districts are Indore and Bhopal, where 263 and 139 positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours respectively. Eight other worst-hit districts include Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani and Burhanpur, all neighbouring districts of Maharashtra.
The state government has not imposed any night curfew as of now.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Mask is the most effective way to contain the infection. We are reviewing the condition daily. We are trying to contain it by following Covid-19 protocols but if the condition doesn’t improve, we have to impose a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore.”
