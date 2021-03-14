Covid-19: Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh see spike in fresh cases | 10 points
With 25,320 fresh Covid-19 infections, India on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike in this year. While Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state reporting the maximum number of daily infections, the situation in Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat is steading worsening.
Here are 10 points about the second surge of Covid-19 in the country
> The surge began in February mainly with Maharashtra. But now Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka are also reporting a spike.
> On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike of 16,620 new Covid-19 cases. Many districts of the state are imposing restrictions to foil the spread of the infection.
> Sunday was the fourth consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 400 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its fresh case tally on Sunday was 407.
> Karnataka reported 934 fresh infections on Sunday with Bengaluru Urban being the top on the list with 628 infections.
> Kerala's fresh infection tally on Sunday dipped slightly as the state logged 1,792 new infections.
> Punjab on Sunday reported 1,501 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 fatalities.
> Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike since January 8 with 298 fresh cases.
> The surge has no link to the mutant strains of the virus, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said.
> Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh Covid-19 case in the last three days.
> Apart from Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, extensive vaccination is being seen as an effective mechanism to fight the surge, as India's vaccination drive is now open to priority age groups. Private hospitals have been asked to run their vaccination sessions 24x7 and the Centre has assured that there is no vaccination shortage in any state.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox