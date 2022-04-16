Amid rising Covid-19 cases, CM Yogi Adityanath puts all NCR districts in UP on alert

Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday put all National Capital Region (NCR) districts of UP on alert.

He was reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a meeting of his Team-9 in Lucknow.

There are 8 NCR districts in UP-- Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar.

He said the impact of an increase in Covid-19 cases has been felt in districts of the NCR region. As many as 70 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar while 11 cases have been reported from Ghaziabad.

The CM said the situation there will be reviewed with district magistrates and the chief medical officers. He also asked for collection of samples of positive cases for genome sequencing.

There are 507 active cases now in the state. In all, 73,881 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and 106 new cases were confirmed. In all 37 patients were discharged following their treatment during the same period.

“We will have to take complete precaution,” he said and added that the Covid-19 vaccination drive was being successfully implemented. “So far 86% eligible population of the state has been given both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and the progress of vaccination among 12 to 14 and 15 to 17 years age group is satisfactory and could be expedited further,” the CM said.

He said the work on booster dose for the 18 plus age group should also be expedited. Yogi also asked his team to ensure that no citizen was deprived of a vaccine.

The CM said Dastak campaigns to check the spread of communicable diseases should be implemented expeditiously.

“Focus should remain on malaria while protection against dengue should be priority in Lucknow division. People should be made aware about encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said.

He said special health fairs were being organised in all the development blocks on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of India’s freedom.

“Local public representatives should remain present at the fair between April 18 and 23,” Yogi said.

He said policy for procurement of millet will be prepared on the pattern of policies for buying paddy and wheat.

“An action plan in this regard should be worked out as providing remunerative price and increasing income of farmers was responsibility of the state government,”” he said.

The chief minister said there was a need for better management for procurement of food grains. He said the produce of farmers should not go waste and new godowns should be set up at village panchayat levels.

