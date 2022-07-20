Amid row with ministry, Prasada visits capital

Uttar Pradesh public works department minister (PWD) Jitin Prasada left for Delhi on Wednesday for a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brass, amid the controversy in his ministry over transfers and the suspension of five department employees.

On Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the suspension of five department employees in connection with the irregularities. On July 18, Prasada’s officer on special duty, Anil Kumar Pandey was removed in connection with the matter.

Quelling reports that he was taking up the matter with the BJP’s central leadership, Prasada said there was no question of being upset with the UP government.

“Everyone knows about the zero-tolerance policy of PM (Narendra Modi) and CM Adityanath. Under this, if there are irregularities in the department, the government will take concrete steps. There will be a fair probe. Action will be taken wherever there’s disorder,” he said.

“As far as meeting central leaders is concerned, can meet them whenever we get time. But I have no thoughts of meeting them as of now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Engineers’ Association has put the onus of irregularities in the transfers on the minister. In a letter to Adityanath on Wednesday, the association said all the transfer orders of the engineers and officers in the department were issued with the consent of the PWD minister and the principal secretary, PWD. The role of the head of the department is limited, the association said.

Association president Suresh Singh Niranjan and general secretary Ashish Yadav said the transfer of some engineers was done without any departmental proposal. Fixing the fault of the high-ranking officers of the department is against the rules and injustice to the engineers, Niranjan and Yadav said.

The association also demanded that the suspensions of the five department employees be revoked and a fresh inquiry be instituted into the irregularities.

