Amid security, Friday prayers held peacefully

Friday prayers across the country were held peacefully amid heavy police presence, a week after violent protests against remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Prophet Mohammed left at least 20 people, mostly security personnel, injured and led to arrests of dozens of people.

In Uttar Pradesh, the prayers concluded peacefully across the state, including in communally-sensitive districts like Prayagraj, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Aligarh, Kanpur and Bareilly.

Over 130 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary and paramilitary forces as well as over 125,000 civil police personnel were deployed across the state to maintain law and order. Besides, more than 5,000 CCTV cameras were installed and 56 drones were deployed to maintain vigil, officials said.

Peace marches and meetings with clerics and religious leaders were also held on Thursday and before the prayers on Friday, the officials added.

No untoward incident was reported in Prayagraj where violent protests against now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Navjeen Jindal for their remarks on Prophet Mohammed left over a dozen police officials, including inspector general of police (Prayagraj range), Rakesh Kumar Singh, injured last week. More than 350 people have been arrested in connection with last week’s violence.

On Friday, Muslim devotees left for home immediately after offering the prayers; the overall attendance was slightly lesser in comparison to previous weeks, the officials said.

In Varanasi, the prayers concluded peacefully at the disputed Gyanvapi mosque.

“We are continuously maintaining vigil in the affected areas of Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh and Firozabad to ensure law and order,” additional director general of police Prashant Kumar said.

Parts of Srinagar observed a shutdown as a mark of protest against the remarks on Prophet Mohammed. Most of the shops and business establishments were shut in old city areas, popularly known as downtown Srinagar, and in and around the Lal Chowk city centre, officials said.

However, public transport and private vehicles were plying in these areas, they added.

Security forces were deployed in strength in sensitive places of the city and elsewhere in the Valley for maintaining law and order, the officials said.

Shops and business establishments in Srinagar were also closed last week. In Jammu’s Bhaderwah town of Doda district, stones were pelted by a group of 150 people on Friday morning, despite a curfew being in place. One CRPF jawan was injured in the violence, senior police officials had said.

(With agency inputs)