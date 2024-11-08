Amid Shaina NC row, CEC Rajiv Kumar warns against ‘derogatory’ remarks on women

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday condemned “undignified” remarks against women leaders during the poll campaign and asked officials to ensure timely and stern action. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (File image)(Hindustan Times)

The CEC's instructions were given during a review meeting with District Election Officers, Police Commissioners, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and Returning officers ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The CEC reportedly asked officers to ensure that political parties and candidates refrain from “any deeds, actions or utterances that may be construed as repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.”

Kumar also observed that leaders' and workers' private lives, which have no bearing on their public lives, should not be criticised, and low-level personal attacks against political rivals should also be avoided.

The CEC asked the state election officials to ensure that such actions and other violations of the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC) are dealt with stern and timely action. Kumar also expressed hope that all candidates and party leaders would act in a manner that reflects respect towards women in their speeches and public interactions.

Recent remark against Shaina NC

Last week, Maharashtra witnessed a huge political uproar after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant allegedly passed derogatory comments against Shaina NC from chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. Shaina NC is contesting the upcoming assembly election from Mumbai’s Mumbadevi constituency.

Shaina accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of disrespecting Maharashtra's women. She questioned the silence of MVA leaders, including Supriya Sule of NCP (SP) and Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Later, Sawant apologised for his remarks and claimed to be a victim of defamation. He also referred to Shina as a “friend” and claimed to have never disrespected women throughout his decades-long political career.

(With ANI inputs)