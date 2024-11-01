‘Victim of defamation’: Uddhav faction's Arvind Sawant amid row over ‘imported’ jibe at Shaina NC

After facing backlash over his “imported maal” remark at Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant claimed that he was a “true victim of defamation”, news agency ANI reported. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant interacts with the media, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(PTI)

Sawant clarified that he did not mention Shaina NC's name and only referred to outsiders who do not suit the local political context. “I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar,” said Sawant.

The MP also referred to Shina NC as a “friend” whom he respects and said he has respected women throughout his decades-long political career.

"They file defamation cases, yet it is they who are defaming me. I condemn their intent. I have been in politics for 55 years and have always respected women. Those who are supporting her - ask them to answer whatever questions I have asked. Shaina NC is my friend, she has worked for me, and I respect her. They are 'satta jihadi' people, as our leader Uddhav Thackeray says," Sawant added.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an “expert” in lying and accused the BJP of trying to set a narrative ahead of the state assembly elections on November 20.

“The PM is an expert in lying. He alleged an irrigation scam of ₹75,000 crore and later made that person (Ajit Pawar) the minister. The party which has such character - will they speak the truth? PM Modi said nothing about the Manipur incident. When PM Modi went for his election campaign - the Prajwal Revanna case was before everyone, who went to campaign for his father?... The party which has such a weak foundation will blame others. They want to set a narrative,” Sawant added.

The controversy erupted when Sawant allegedly referred to Shaina NC as “imported maal” for switching to chief minister Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena after being part of the BJP “all her life”. “Imported 'maal' doesn't work here, only original 'maal' does,” Sawant allegedly said.

Shaina NC alleged that the opposition alliance in Maharashtra does not respect women. "We all know that "Maha Vinash Aghadi" don't respect women. Ma Mumba Devi's blessing is with me, I am a woman but not "maal". If you are to make derogatory remarks against any woman, then this is the FIR and the law will take its course," she said after filing a complaint against Sawant.

A case was registered against Sawant under sections 79 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Nagpada Police Station following a complaint from Shaina NC. “You will have to apologize at Nagpada Police Station. The 'Maha Vinash Aghadi' will be 'behaal' November 20,” she added.

(With ANI inputs)