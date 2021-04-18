Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, lockdown in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur extended till April 26

Owing to a continuous rise in Covid-19-cases in the state capital, the district administration in Chhattisgarh extended the ongoing lockdown till April 26, officials said on Saturday.

Earlier, the lockdown was declared from April 9 to April 19 and as per the order issued by the district collector the lockdown will now be extended till April 26.

Raipur collector S Bharti Dasan issuing the order stated that the deaths and cases in Raipur are continuously increasing hence it is imperative to extend the ongoing lockdown.

During the extended lockdown the borders of the district will be sealed but any movement for medical emergencies will be allowed.

On Saturday, in view of the Covid-19 surge and shortage of hospital beds for the treatment of those infected by the deadly virus, the state government decided to reserve 70 per cent of oxygen beds at all private hospitals for Covid-19 patients, a health department official said.

The government had earlier said on Thursday that it has distributed another consignment of 8,800 Remdesivir injections to different hospitals amid reports of an acute shortage.

“We have placed an order of 90,000 Remdesivir injections, out of which 2000 injections will be received within 2 days & another 28,000 within a week. Thereafter, we will receive 30,000 injections per week,” health minister TS Singhdeo tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, Chhattisgarh recorded 14,912 cases along with 138 deaths.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,24,303 after 135 people were discharged from hospitals, while 11,672 others completed their home isolation period.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,86,529.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 3,813 and 1,995 of the new cases, respectively, for the day. While the total count of the infection in Raipur has reached 1,10,132, including 1,492 deaths, Durg’s caseload rose to 64,161, including 1,062 deaths.