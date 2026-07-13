Amid trade deal talks, India-US move to deepen ties with ‘Mission $500 billion’ | Explained

With India and the United States yet to sign the bilateral trade agreement, both nations have announced "Mission $500 billion." As per the post made by the US Embassy in India, this investment mission aims to "deepen the trade ties" between New Delhi and Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit (AP)

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Mission $500 billion was first announced in the framework of the India-US trade deal, which was announced in February 2026.

What is Mission $500 billion?

Under this, India and the US have vowed to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. As per the fact sheet issued by both governments earlier this year, India has committed to buying more American products and to purchasing over $500 billion across sectors such as energy, information and communication technology, coal, and more.

According to the US mission in India, there are four key objectives. These are -

To promote job creation

To reduce trade barriers

To expand investments, and

To deepen supply chain integration.

This announcement from the US government comes as both nations work to finalise their trade deal. As per officials, 99 per cent of the negotiations have been completed.

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{{^usCountry}} The deal, and Mission $500 billion, will also improve market access, encourage private-sector investment, and expand manufacturing and tech partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deal, and Mission $500 billion, will also improve market access, encourage private-sector investment, and expand manufacturing and tech partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

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India-US trade deal

Apart from the Mission $500 billion, the India-US trade deal will also reduce tariffs on India from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

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Reduced tariffs would mean a lot for a range of labour-intensive sectors in India, such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, and plastics and rubber.

The trade deal also allows zero duties on Indian exports like gems and diamonds, generic pharmaceuticals, and aircraft parts as soon as the agreement is officially signed.

India and the US recently held a fresh round of talks to finalise the trade agreement following a delegation led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's visit to New Delhi. Following these negotiations, both countries expressed hope that the deal will be signed by the fall.

Despite these negotiations, both India and the US continue to work towards resolving the final hurdles of the deal. Among these hurdles is the investigation into USTR Section 301.

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As per a report by PTI, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Brij Mohan Mishra, submitted India's concerns at a public hearing.

"India would like to highlight its concerns with the USTR's report and findings against India," he said, calling on the department to reconsider its proposed 12.5 per cent tariff.