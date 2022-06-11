Fresh violence over Prophet remarks keeps Bengal districts on edge | Top points

Internet services were suspended in parts of Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Saturday till June 14 in the wake of fresh violence and arson in the district, besides Howrah during protests against comments made by former BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammad. A clampdown is already in force in Howrah.

Police said at least 12 of their personnel were injured in Murshidabad's Rejinagar area when they went to lift a nearly two-hour blockade on the highway near the local bus stand. Police fired some tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Hours ago, Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested for a few hours when he tried to visit Howrah. BJP's national president JP Nadda hit out at the Bengal government over Majumdar's arrest.

Here the top updates from Bengal:

- A seven-member BJP delegation held a meeting with Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Majumdar headed to the governor's house from the city police headquarters at Lal Bazar after his release.

- Superintendent of police of Howrah (Rural) Saumya Roy and police commissioner of Howrah (City) C Sudhakar were removed in the wake of violent protests in the district.

- The administration said internet services were suspended in Beldanga 1 block covering Beldanga Police Station area and Beldanga 2 block covering Rejinagar and Shaktipur Police Station areas of Murshidabad (a minority-dominated district) till 6am on June 14 to avoid the spread of misinformation.

- Internet services have been suspended in entire Howrah district till June 13 and Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

- Fresh violence was reported in the Panchla Bazaar area in Howrah district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire. Agitators pelted policemen with stones, injuring some of them, and also vandalised a BJP party office.

- Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in Howrah.

- In a tweet, Nadda said the Mamata Banerjee-led government was giving shelter to criminals while trying to suppress the voice of those who are fighting for the people of the state in a democratic way.

- Violent protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district a day ago over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

- The chief minister shared a tweet earlier in the day saying common people were suffering because of BJP's sins, while warning of stern action against rioters. “As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this who want to cause riots but these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them who indulged in violence. Why should the common people suffer because of BJP’s sins?” Banerjee tweeted on Saturday.

