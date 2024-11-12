Amid weather extremes, India demands West up climate funding

India is expected to reiterate its call for adequate climate finance from developed nations, including contributions running into trillions of dollars annually, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) began in Baku on Monday against the backdrop of unprecedented weather extremes that have battered India as well as the world, and new signs that the globe is on track for more devastation. People walk outside the venue for the COP29 UN Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP)

The New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), which is meant to replace the Global North’s current annual commitment of $100 billion after 2025, tops the conference agenda, but this crucial climate financing domain has been marked by extreme divides.

“India will continue to be vocal about the need for adequate finance for the Global South,” a senior environment ministry official told HT, outlining the country’s position ahead of the crucial negotiations in Azerbaijan’s capital.

The official emphasised that India’s approach would focus on national priorities for sustainable development, energy security, and climate actions while upholding the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR).

Experts have described COP29 as one of the most consequential meetings for keeping alive the goals of the Paris Agreement, which aims to hold global temperature rise to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels while pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.

The talks face significant challenges, including growing polarisation between developed and developing nations. While the African group has called for $1.3 trillion annually by 2030 and the Arab group expects $1.1 trillion annually from 2025, the United States has avoided specifying numbers, describing the NCQG as “voluntary” during recent preparatory talks. The recent American presidential election results have also thrown up a fresh cloud of concern given president-elect Donald Trump’s positions that could significantly imperil collective action.

In its February submission to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), India had demanded “at least USD 1 trillion per year, composed primarily of grants and concessional finance” from developed nations. The submission emphasised this could be “scaled up in proportion to the rise in the needs of developing countries.”

India expects the COP29 to maintain balance in climate finance discussions, which currently focus heavily on mitigation actions. Officials said the conference must highlight the urgency of addressing adaptation needs, particularly for vulnerable communities in developing countries, while ensuring climate finance is “adequate, predictable, accessible, grant-based, low-interest, and long-term.”

On energy transition, India wants COP29 to ensure it is achieved in a nationally determined manner. As a country highly vulnerable to climate impacts such as floods, droughts, and extreme heat, India also expects enhanced support for adaptation targets, particularly in agriculture, water resources, and urban infrastructure.

The country has consistently called for addressing loss and damage related to climate impacts and expects additional commitments for financing mechanisms at COP29. India also hopes to conclude work on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement regarding carbon markets, pushing for clear rules that don’t create unfair barriers to trade or development.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for environment, will lead India’s inter-ministerial delegation at COP29. Union environment ministry secretary Leena Nandan will be the deputy leader of the delegation. Additional secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar will be India’s lead negotiator, and joint secretary Neelesh Sah the deputy negotiator.

“India must use its diplomatic clout and strong relationships to advance the demands of the G77 and China bloc, to help developing countries present a united front and achieve an ambitious NCQG outcome in Baku,” said Avantika Goswami, programme manager, Climate Change, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

These positions emerge against a backdrop of intensifying climate impacts.

The country recorded its warmest October in 123 years, following unprecedented night-time temperatures in July, August and September. Regional analysis shows Central India faced the highest frequency of extreme events with 218 days, followed by the Northwest at 213 days. The Central region recorded the highest deaths at 1,001, followed by the Southern Peninsula with 762 deaths.

Lightning and storms resulted in 1,021 deaths nationwide, while floods claimed 1,376 lives. Assam alone experienced heavy rains, floods and landslides on 122 days, leaving large parts of the state submerged. Madhya Pradesh experienced extreme weather on 176 days - the highest nationally - while Kerala reported maximum fatalities at 550. Maharashtra accounted for over 60% of affected crop area nationwide.