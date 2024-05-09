‘Amit bhai’ trying to scare me off: Telangana CM Reddy on doctored video case

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that “Amit bhai” (Union home minister Amit Shah) is trying to “scare” him in the case involving a video of the home minister that was allegedly distorted by some Congress supporters and shared on social media. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (HT)

Reddy, who also heads the party's Telangana unit, was issued summons by Delhi Police to appear on May 1. He, however, skipped the summons.

“Amit bhai is trying to scare me off. He is using his ministry to do so. If a political party produced a doctored video against another party or leader, the concerned party has to complain. But here, the complaint was by the home ministry. It means that they (BJP) are trying to use Delhi Police like they use ED and CBI. Let them do whatever they want, there are courts. I have given the details of my Twitter accounts,” he told ANI.

He added that in the age of social media, videos are posted “arbitrarily.”

“If you accuse a CM for that and send him a notice, it means that they (BJP) have agencies in their hands,” Reddy alleged.

As part of its probe, Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) had asked for the chief minister's mobile phone, allegedly used to post the fake clip on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Shah is seen saying that if the BJP secures a third consecutive term at the Centre by winning the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, it will scrap the reservation scheme for SCs, STs, and OBCs.

In the actual clip, however, the senior BJP leader is talking about abolishing “unconstitutional reservations” for Muslims.

The Delhi Police FIR in this case has Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery with purpose of harming reputation) and 171 G (false statements in connection with an election).

