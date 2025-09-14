Amit Khare appointed Secretary to Vice-President of India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared the appointment of retired IAS officer Amit Khare as secretary to the vice-president of India. The 1985-batch officer of the Jharkhand cadre will take charge in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. Amit Khare’s appointment will be on a contract basis for a tenure of three years

According to the Department of Personnel and Training order issued on September 14, 2025, Khare’s appointment will be on a contract basis for a tenure of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The appointment will be governed by the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers.

Khare has had a distinguished career in public service, having served as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and later as Education Secretary. After his retirement from the civil service, he was appointed Adviser to the Prime Minister, where he handled matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The government order notifying his appointment has been circulated to senior officials, including the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary to the President, and other constitutional and administrative authorities.