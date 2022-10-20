Amit Malviya says Shashi Tharoor was even denied of 'manoeuvre', Congress poll 'rigged with such precision'

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said the Congress election was rigged with such precision that Mallikarjun Kharge got 88% of the votes. Had he won 90% of votes, Shashi Tharoor could have filed a formal complaint but he was "denied that manoeuvre too', Malviya tweeted a day after Mallikarjun Kharge became the first non-Gandhi chief of the party in 24 years -- after defeating Tharoor. Also Read | Congress explains Rahul Gandhi's 'ask Kharge ji' comment, says 'it was clear'

The BJP has been levelling allegations against the Congress presidential poll calling it a 'farce' to which the Congress said it is the only political party that goes through an election to choose its chief. On Wednesday too, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone asks questions about polls in Congress. Why is nobody interested in elections in other parties, including the BJP and other regional parties?"

Mallikarjun Kharge won 7,897 votes while Shashi Tharoor received 1,072 votes -- highest than any of the losing candidates in the previous elections in 1997 and 2000. In 1997, Sitaram Kesri won after getting 6,224 votes while Sharad Pawar got 882 and Rajesh Pilot 354.

In 2000, Jitendra Prasada got 94 votes while Sonia Gandhi garnered 7,448 votes.

Though Shashi Tharoor raised some allegations over the voting process and said that the rules were not followed in Uttar Pradesh, he did not cry foul after the results were declared and also congratulated Kharge.

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha also tweeted the point that Kharge won 88% votes and said this is enough to prove the blessings of the high command. "The fact that 88% of the votes went to Mr Kharge is proof that this Congress President election was indeed having High Command blessings. No further comment is needed," Jha tweeted.

Malviya also countered Congress leader P Chidambaram's statement that a senior journalist made a 'wild and outrageous allegation' that 'secret' files of the PMO were taken to Sonia Gandhi when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister -- in violation of the Official Secrets Act. "We challenge her to prove her wild and irresponsible charge against the former prime minister," Chidambaram wrote. Malviya jumped in and shared the photo of Sanjaya Baru's book 'The Accidental Prime Minister. "It is a question that should be directed to Dr Manmohan Singh and his media advisor Sanjay Baru, who in this book The Accidental Prime Minister, wrote in detail about how Pulok Chatterjee, Singh’s principal secretary, briefed Sonia Gandhi on important files and sought direction…," Malviya wrote.

