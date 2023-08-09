Amit Malviya shares 'flying kiss video', calls it shameful act by Rahul Gandhi

The controversy over Rahul Gandhi's ‘flying kiss’ in Lok Sabha refuses to die down. Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell head Amit Malviya has now posted on X (formerly Twitter) a video showing the Congress MP blowing a flying kiss.The six-second video shows Gandhi asking an MP to be seated while he gestures in the Lok Sabha. Malviya captioned the video ‘Sansad me lafangai karte Rahul Gandhi..sharmnaak! (Rahul Gandhi’s hooliganism in Lok Sabha…shameful)".The women MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party have lodged a complaint with the speaker against Gandhi. In his first speech after being reinstated as the Lok Sabha MP, Gandhi spoke during the discussion on no-confidence motion wherein he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue.

BJP's Amit Malviya shared video of Rahul purportedly blowing a flying kiss in the Lok Sabha. (Twitter/Amit Malviya)

Union minister Smriti Irani, while countering to Gandhi's statement, had pointed to his gesture inside the house. “The person who spoke before me misbehaved. Only a misogynistic man can gesture a flying kiss to female parliamentarians. It shows the khandhan he comes from, and what his family and party feel about women”, the minister had said during her reply to Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha.

Soon, a massive political controversy exploded with the saffron party taking on Gandhi over his gesture. “This is the first time we have seen such behaviour from an MP in the House. He made a gesture of a flying kiss at women MPs in the House....It is unacceptable. We have complained to the Speaker to take action against him”, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje told ANI.""He gives a flying kiss. What has happened to Rahul Gandhi? So many women are seated there (in the House). He has no manners. It is very painful..." BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

HT News Desk