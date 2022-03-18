Amit Shah arrives in Jammu to chair security meet; review prep for Amarnath Yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state. He will chair a security review meeting with top officers from the Indian army and other paramilitary forces.

“He arrived in a special BSF plane at 7.26 pm. He was received by Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and others,” a senior official said.

On arrival in Jammu, the home minister headed to Raj Bhawan where he will chair a security review meeting with senior officers from the Indian army, paramilitary forces, police and intelligence agencies, the official added.

On Saturday morning the home minister will attend the CRPF’s 83rd Raising Day Parade at the MA Stadium in Jammu.

“He will also review arrangements being made for the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is going to be held after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will go for Assembly polls later this year. Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit Jammu on March 19 only to address the first-ever CRPF Raising Day being observed in Jammu.

This is the Union home minister’s second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in less than five months. He had visited the state for five days from October 23-27 last year.

“Our CRPF Raising Day programme will start from 9 am on Saturday and the home minister is expected to reach MA Stadium at 9.25 am,” said a CRPF officer.

DG BSF arrives on a 3-day visit

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General of the BSF arrived at Frontier Headquarters of the Border Security Force on a three-day visit to review the security scenario of the Jammu International Border.

He was welcomed by D K Boora, IG, BSF Jammu and other officers and was given an impressive guard of honour.

The DG BSF extended greeting to the troops and their families on the festival of Holi.

Boora gave a detailed presentation to the DG at Frontier Headquarters BSF, Paloura Camp, covering all the critical aspects of border security. Boora described the general security scenario, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions.

He also informed the DG about recent threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB, ranging from tunnelling and cross border smuggling by Pakistan based elements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON