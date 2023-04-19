Shah asks officials to fast-track border infra, utilise AI for analysis

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked officers in his ministry to make field visits to monitor developmental schemes and fast-track the building of fences and roads in border areas. Union home minister Amit Shah asked officers in his ministry to make field visits to monitor developmental schemes. (ANI)

“The home minister also advocated enhanced use of artificial intelligence to utilise the CCTNS (crime and criminals tracking network system) database for critical analysis of crimes, thereby making cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections,” said an official familiar with the development who declined to be named.

Shah was presiding over a brainstorming workshop of senior officials of the ministry. The discussions, attended by all senior officers of the home ministry, took place in two sessions at the North Block.

The reason for conducting such a session was to fine tune the work of secretaries, joint secretaries, directors and other officers of the home ministry by focusing on more proactive approach by various divisions and departments under it, instead of reacting to the internal security issues, people familiar with the developments said.

The objective of the sessions was to review the work of the ministry and “to evolve action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision 2047”, the ministry said in a statement.

The sessions started with an in-depth review of the status of compliance of the instructions given by the home minister during an earlier discussion with officers. Shah, said the officer cited above, directed that “officials should make field visits to monitor development schemes, and directed fast-tracking of construction of fencing and roads in border areas”.

He also stressed on the need to fast-track recruitment, saying that hiring should be initiated well in advance, anticipating future vacancies. “Departmental promotion committee (DPC) should be held regularly so that employees get timely promotions,” the officer said, citing Shah’s directions.

Shah also reviewed the functioning of the ministry’s dashboard, government land information system (GLIS), budget utilization, E-Office, special recruitment drive, etc.

The home ministry is responsible for internal security, border management, Centre-state relations, administration of union territories, management of central armed police forces, and disaster management, among other tasks.

It monitors internal security, issues appropriate advisories, shares intelligence inputs, extends manpower and financial support, guidance and expertise to the state governments for maintenance of security, peace and harmony without encroaching upon the constitutional rights of the states.

It operates through 22 divisions such as border management, coordination and international co-operation, cyber and information security, counter terrorism and counter radicalization, disaster management, foreigners, freedom fighters, internal security, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh affairs, left wing extremism, northeast, police and women safety, among others.

It also administers and controls the functioning of the central armed police forces. Besides, several other important institutions and organisations are under its administrative control.

Earlier, in 2018, the then home minister Rajnath Singh had formed a committee to review the organisation, structure and process of the ministry. The report of the committee was not made public.

“In his remarks, the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah emphasised on developing ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increased use of IT in criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues etc,” MHA said in a statements