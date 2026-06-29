Amit Shah assures Centre’s support to floods-affected Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

Silchar

Mud-covered scooters lie amid debris after a devastating flash flood struck the NEEPCO Colony, in Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. (PTI)

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The flood situation in parts of Assam remained grim on Monday as rainfall continued to inundate low-lying areas, with 45,839 people across seven districts affected but no fatalities reported so far, according to the state government.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floodwaters have affected 257 villages under 14 revenue circles in Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Biswanath and Lakhimpur districts. The floods have also damaged 1,690 hectares of crop land.

Amid the worsening situation, Union home minister Amit Shah dialled chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday and enquired about the flood situation in Dhemaji, the worst-affected district.

“I thank home minister Amit Shah for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji,” Sarma said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said he briefed Shah on the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures. “I have briefed him on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway. He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the government of India to deal with this situation,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said he briefed Shah on the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures. “I have briefed him on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway. He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the government of India to deal with this situation,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district, with more than 41,000 people affected across 176 villages under the Jonai, Sissiborgaon, Dhemaji and Gogamukh revenue circles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district, with more than 41,000 people affected across 176 villages under the Jonai, Sissiborgaon, Dhemaji and Gogamukh revenue circles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said an embankment breached in Jonai after heavy inflow from Arunachal Pradesh, inundating nearly 100 villages overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said an embankment breached in Jonai after heavy inflow from Arunachal Pradesh, inundating nearly 100 villages overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said three people were swept away by the swollen Simen River in Jonai subdivision. Two were rescued, while one person remains missing, with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams continuing search operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said three people were swept away by the swollen Simen River in Jonai subdivision. Two were rescued, while one person remains missing, with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams continuing search operations. {{/usCountry}}

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The floods have also disrupted transport infrastructure. The Northeast Frontier Railway has suspended train services on the Murkongselek-Silapathar section after a pier of a railway bridge between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations was damaged by strong river currents and erosion.

The situation has been compounded by a landslide in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, which blocked the flow of the Gai River, locally known as the Siji River. Arunachal Pradesh authorities have sought the Indian Army’s assistance to restore the river’s course in a controlled manner to minimise downstream flooding in Assam.

Several temporary bridges and other structures in Chirang district and nearby areas have also been destroyed which has disrupted communications.

In Nalbari district, several villages in the Tihu area, including Sandheli Makrapar and Barpit, were inundated for the second time in a week after the Mora Pagladia River overflowed.

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In Lakhimpur district, overflowing rivers damaged roads and culverts, including a culvert on the Narayanpur-Simaluguri road, cutting off several villages and disrupting school examinations.

Following the chief minister’s directions, revenue and disaster management minister Keshab Mahanta and water resources minister Sushanta Borgohain visited flood-and erosion-hit areas in Dhemaji on Monday to review rescue and relief operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Kokrajhar, Chirang, Tamulpur and Baksa districts, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

District administrations have been asked to remain on alert as continued rainfall could further worsen the flood situation, ASDMA said. NDRF teams equipped with motorised boats have also been deployed in the affected districts to strengthen rescue operations.

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Flash floods caused due to incessant rainfall also affected several parts of Arunachal Pradesh with death toll rose to three. Two other people including a minor are missing and several houses were damaged in the flood.

Shah called Arunachal Pradesh chief minister on Monday to take stock of the flood situation.

“ I express my sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for calling me today to take stock of the flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh. I briefed him on the evolving situation and the ongoing relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts. I deeply appreciate his prompt concern and unwavering commitment towards the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” CM Khandu wrote on social media.

CM Khandu, two days ago, held a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Keyi Panyor, and Kamle about the flash flood.

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“We reviewed the ongoing relief, rescue, road restoration, medical response, and the availability of essential supplies, while discussing measures to ensure timely assistance and the early restoration of normalcy. The government remains committed to extending all possible support to the affected communities,” he posted on social media.

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