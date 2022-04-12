Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Amit Shah calls for instilling spirit of patriotism

He was speaking at two-day Amrit Samagam related to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of Independence
Union home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:05 PM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called for the need to instil the spirit of patriotism and reminding the youth about the freedom fighters. “If people take small resolutions, then this country with a population of 130 crore people can make the nation more powerful and great. Our new generation should become aware of the freedom struggle. Heroes of freedom movement should be celebrated.”

Shah was speaking at two-day Amrit Samagam related to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of Independence and the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the celebrations 75 five weeks ahead of the 75th Independence Day on the 91st anniversary of Dandi March on March 12, 2021.

The Centre has organised Amrit Samagam to reflect on the progress of the Mahotsav, which concluded its first year. Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Ajay Bhatt are among those attending the event.

Shah said this is the year to take pledges. “Everyone across the country has been involved in celebrating this momentous year, but there is much more to be done. If everyone takes a pledge to help the vulnerable communities, we make India great and make it a world leader.”

He said over 10,000 events have been held in hybrid mode so far because of Covid-19 to celebrate 75 years of independence and governments across the country to work to ensure greater public inclusion in events related to it. “Now that the country is emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, we need to organise events where everyone from every last village participates.”

He sought the support of political parties for the celebrations. Shah said they have made India progress significantly and further entrenched democracy. “...at the same time, we have also been successful in defending our values. From gram panchayats to the parliament, everyone should take the pledge to make the country progress.”

