Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of rain-battered Uttarakhand

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of rain-battered Uttarakhand, along with chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Shah arrived in Uttarakhand on Wednesday night to hold review meetings and take stock of the rain-affected areas in the state. Uttarakhand received heavy rains over the past three days, leading to scenes of chaos and disaster across the state.

Shah undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas in a helicopter from the GTC helipad in Dehradun. Apart from Dhami, Uttarakhand governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt also accompanied Shah during the aerial survey.

After the survery, the home minister held a high-level review meeting with officials of the State and the Centre. "Due to timely rainfall alert, the extent of damage could be controlled," news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying after the meeting.

"There has been no tourist casualty so far due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand. More than 3500 people were rescued & more than 16,000 precautionary evacuations were done. 17 NDRF teams, 7 SDRF teams, 15 companies of PAC, more than 5000 police personnel deployed," Shah further added.

Three days of incessant rains in the state have caused damages worth ₹7,000 crore, PTI quoted Dhami as telling reporters at the Pantnagar Airport. Restoring the network of damaged roads and bridges at the earliest and evacuating people to safety is the priority at the moment, he added.

At least 54 people died in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand, according to the state Emergency Operation Centre's latest report. Maximum casualties are from Nainital at 28.

Meanwhile, in view of the improving weather conditions, the state government has allowed the stranded pilgrims to proceed towards the Char Dham destinations of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath.