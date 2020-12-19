e-paper
Amit Shah has lunch at Bengal farmer’s house

india Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Kolkata, Hindustan Times
Union home minister Amit Shah waves at a crowd during his visit to Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house in Kolkata on Saturday.
Union home minister Amit Shah waves at a crowd during his visit to Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house in Kolkata on Saturday.(Samir Jana)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah, along with a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s top leaders in West Bengal, had lunch with a farmer’s family on Saturday afternoon before heading for a public rally.

On Sunday, the Union minister is scheduled to have lunch with the family of a baul singer in Birbhum district, where he is also scheduled to attend a road show and visit the Visva Bharati.

On Saturday’s menu were rice, roti, cauliflower, three types of fried vegetable, dal with bottle gourd, papad, chutney and the Bengal’s iconic sweet rasogolla dipped in jaggery tonic, which is usually found during the winter.

“I arranged whatever I could with my limited resources. I am very happy that Shah was coming to my house to have food,” Sanatan Singh, the famer, told media persons at West Midnapore. He owns around 3.5 bighas of land.

The last time Shah had lunch with a tribal family at Bankura during his two-day visit to the state in November, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the food was brought from five-star hotels, triggering a controversy. The BJP, however, refuted that allegation, saying that the TMC can stoop to any low to malign the prime minister and home minister.

Shah arrived around 1:30 pm after visiting the family members of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose and offering prayers at the Siddeshwari Temple.

A festive mood was prevailing in the household at Balijuri village of West Midnapore as the Singh family was eagerly waiting since morning. Shah was served lunch in the courtyard of the mud hut of Singh with plates made of banana leaves and earthen water bottle.

The visit comes when thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws in the National Capital Region.

