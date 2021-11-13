Amit Shah in UP's Azamgarh today, to lay foundation of state university

Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency of Azamgarh in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh today, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will be laying the foundation stone for a state university and also address a public meeting in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Jainath Singh, who is also the BJP's former Azamgarh district unit president, said earlier this week that preparations for Shah's visit were complete and that the chief minister, too, had made a personal visit to Azamgarh to take stock of the situation ahead of the home minister's visit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After coming to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the BJP government had assured the local people that a university would be set up in Azamgarh, considered to be the stronghold of the SP and home turf of its leader Azam Khan. According to political analyst Kaushal Kishore Mishra, a professor at the department of political science at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the people of Azamgarh had been demanding this university since as far back as the mid-70s but this demand remained unfulfilled even though multiple different political parties came to power in UP over the past four decades.

However, it is only now that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh decided to fulfill the demand by laying the foundation for the university, which will come up on 52 acres of land acquired for the purpose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After laying the foundation for the university in Azamgarh and addressing a subsequent public meeting, home minister Amit Shah will be travelling to Basti, where he is set to address people at the Shiv Harsh Kisan PG College between 3:40pm and 4:25pm.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will leave Azamgarh the same day and travel to Gorakhpur, the home turf of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a move to mobilise support for his side of the camp ahead of the assembly elections earlier this year.