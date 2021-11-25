Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for focussing on development of Northeast, urges industries to invest
Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for focussing on development of Northeast, urges industries to invest

Updated on Nov 25, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for focussing on the development of Northeast India since it came to power in 2014. “Today, the region is ready to play the role of contributor in the development of the country. We want to move forward with three E's-'Empathy, Empowerment, Enabler' in the region," news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying during an annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, which he addressed virtually.

Shah urged industries to invest in the Northeast, asserting that the Narendra Modi government has created a conducive environment for the industrial growth of the region. He assured the industries that all the state governments will cooperate if they come to invest in the region.

The home minister also emphasised that peace has been restored in the Northeast in the last seven years, adding that militancy has come to an end and there is political stability in all the states in the region. “All state govt in the region have completed their respective 5-year terms. Elections in the region have also been conducted peacefully,” Amit Shah further said.

Underlining the development in North east India, Amit Shah also underlined asserted that all capital cities have air connectivity. He further said by 2024, the Modi government will connect capitals of all the Northeastern states by air; seven of the eight state capitals will be connected through rail, and a network of roads is operational.

The home minister said that the Prime Minister's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and global power house by 2024-25 will be successful only when the Northeastern region is developed at par with the rest of the country.

(With agency inputs)

amit shah northeast india
