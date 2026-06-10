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Amit Shah launches Land Port Management System

The home minister said 15 land ports are currently operational across the country, while 11 more will be developed over the next two to three years.

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 05:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the Land Port Management System (LPMS), a centralised digital platform aimed at modernising operations across the country’s land ports by integrating cargo, passenger and vehicle processing on a single interface.

Union home minister Amit Shah during the launch of the Land Port Management System at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

The platform, named VINIMAY, is a key component of the Centre’s four-pronged Smart Border initiative and is expected to significantly reduce paperwork, waiting times and improve coordination among border management agencies.

“The Land Port Management System has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of all stakeholders, while giving special emphasis to security. Together with the Smart Border initiative, this system will help create an impregnable and secure border management framework,” Shah said at the launch.

The home minister said LPMS and the Smart Border initiative would together create a more secure and modern border management system, helping curb illegal activities while strengthening border security.

According to the ministry of home affairs (MHA), LPMS will introduce a Single Electronic Window for users and enable real-time information sharing among border guarding forces, regulatory bodies and other central agencies.

Shah said the concept of the Land Ports Authority of India emerged in 2012 and took shape from 2012 to 2014. After 2014, it received a new direction under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

“Land ports have played an important role in the overall development of border areas, promoting legitimate trade and finding solutions to challenges like migration,” he added.

 
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