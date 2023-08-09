‘No-confidence motion to mislead people’: Shah leads govt counter in Lok Sabha

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the opposition over the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, calling it a move to create confusion among the people.During his speech on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Shah said the opposition has not raised real issues and the no-confidence motion will expose its ‘character’.Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE coverage“There is not a no-confidence in the PM and this government in the country...This no-confidence motion has been brought only to create a delusion”, Shah said.Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said,"After Independence, PM Modi's govt is only there which won the trust of most of the people. PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public...PM Modi works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him".

Union home minister Amit Shah speaks during discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (Sansad TV)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stating that the Modi government took 50 ‘historic decisions’ in the past nine years, Shah said,""Today, PM Modi has given a slogan of 'Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India and Appeasement Quit India".Continuing his attack on the opposition, Shah said,"It has to be understood why they (UPA) were opposing Jan Dhan Yojana? Former PM Rajiv Gandhi had said that when Re 1 is sent from the Centre to the poor, only 15 paise reaches the beneficiary....But today, today entire amount reaches the poor".“They (UPA) keep saying that they will waive off farmers' loans. We don't believe in just waving off loans but in making a system where one doesn't have to take a loan. What we have given to farmers are not freebies, but we have made them self sufficient”, he added.Home minister Shah said PM Modi ended dynasties and corruption. He said,"UPA's character is to protect power but NDA fights to protect principle. UPA's character is to indulge in corruption to save their government"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON