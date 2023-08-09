Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha on no-confidence motion tomorrow

No-confidence motion LIVE Updates: The day 2 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government saw heavy chaos from the opposition bench. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech which was much anticipated since his Lok Sabha membership was reinstated on Monday, took place today. He launched a series of strong attacks on the BJP-led government over the Manipur issue and also brought the Adani row into play. Later, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani counterattacked Rahul Gandhi during the no-confidence motion discussion. Rajnath Singh speaks in Parliament.

Meanwhile, both the houses observed a minute's silence on Quit India Movement and Japan's Nagasaki nuclear bomb attack's anniversary. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge remarked that Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has been arrested on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

The lower house on day 1 of the debate saw the Congress and Union Ministers locking horns over the situation in Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who led Congress’s charge on Tuesday during no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha on the Manipur issue, said the Opposition was compelled to move the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur.

"We are compelled to bring the no-confidence motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I have moved the motion that this House expresses no confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice," Gogoi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on Thursday.

The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 26.