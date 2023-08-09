Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha on no-confidence motion tomorrow
No-confidence motion LIVE Updates: The day 2 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government saw heavy chaos from the opposition bench. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech which was much anticipated since his Lok Sabha membership was reinstated on Monday, took place today. He launched a series of strong attacks on the BJP-led government over the Manipur issue and also brought the Adani row into play. Later, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani counterattacked Rahul Gandhi during the no-confidence motion discussion.
Meanwhile, both the houses observed a minute's silence on Quit India Movement and Japan's Nagasaki nuclear bomb attack's anniversary. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge remarked that Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has been arrested on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.
The lower house on day 1 of the debate saw the Congress and Union Ministers locking horns over the situation in Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who led Congress’s charge on Tuesday during no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha on the Manipur issue, said the Opposition was compelled to move the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur.
"We are compelled to bring the no-confidence motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I have moved the motion that this House expresses no confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice," Gogoi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on Thursday.
The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 26.
- Aug 09, 2023 10:38 PM IST
‘Petty and shameful’: TMC's Mahua Moitra alleges less screen time for opposition leaders in Parliament
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday hit out at public broadcaster Sansad TV for allegedly not giving screen time to opposition leaders when they speak in the House during the no-confidence motion debate.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:53 PM IST
‘No-confidence motion to mislead people’: Shah leads govt counter in Lok Sabha
Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the opposition over the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, calling it a move to create confusion among the people.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:32 PM IST
‘How many Kashmiri Pandits have you brought back'?: Farooq Abdullah to Centre
National Conference MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government, said that the Prime Minister did not just represent one colour, instead he represented all of India.
- Aug 09, 2023 08:52 PM IST
Recap: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Appealing with "folded hands" for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged warring Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks, as Lok Sabha adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of peace in the northeastern state.
Intervening in the debate on the no-confidence motion after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders slammed the government's handling of the Manipur situation, Shah urged them not to politicise the issue of ethnic violence in the state.
- Aug 09, 2023 08:17 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes Bill to modify list of Scheduled Castes in Chhattisgarh
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to modify the list of scheduled Castes in the state of Chhattisgarh.
The Bill was passed by voice vote in the Upper House.
The Bill amends the Constitution (Scheduled castes) order 1950 to modify the list of scheduled Castes in the state of Chhattisgarh.
- Aug 09, 2023 07:36 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: Union Home minister Amit Shah listed out names of scams under the UPA government during his no-confidence motion speech in Lok Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 07:27 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: ‘PM will be present in the House tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion’: Rajnath Singh
No-confidence motion LIVE: The PM will be present in the House tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha
- Aug 09, 2023 07:17 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: LS, RS adjourned for the day, to meet again on 10th August
No-confidence motion LIVE: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day, to meet again on 10th August.
- Aug 09, 2023 07:03 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: ‘I appeal to both Meitei, Kuki communities to engage in dialogue,’ says Amit Shah on Manipur Violence
Union home minister Amis Shah, as he discussed issue of Manipur violence, appealed to the communities involved in the ethnic clashes to engage in dialogue saying, “Violence is not a solution.”
“I appeal to both Meitei and Kuki communities to engage in dialogue, violence is not a solution to any problem...I assure you that we will bring peace in the state. Politics should not be done on this issue,” Shah said.
- Aug 09, 2023 06:45 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: Amit Shah says ‘Modi visited northeast over 50 times in last 9-years’
Speaking on Manipur violence during the discussion on no-confidence motion Amit Shah said, “PM Modi has visited Northeast more than 50 times in the last nine years. This shows that Northeast is part of our country. They are questioning us over Northeast, when they themselves did nothing for the region.”
- Aug 09, 2023 06:37 PM IST
No-confidence Motion LIVE: ‘Saddened by violence in Manipur but politics over it is shameful,’ says Shah in LS
Amit Shah while speaking on Manipur issue said the incidents in the violence-hit state are “painful” but politics over it is “shameful”.
“I agree with the opposition's claim that there has been excessive violence in Manipur. In fact, we are more hurt than them (opposition). Such incidents have happened there that we should be ashamed as a society. However, while the incidents are shameful, doing politics on it is even more shameful,” Shah said.
- Aug 09, 2023 06:18 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: ‘We banned PFI, attacks on our missions handed over to NIA,’ says Amit Shah in LS
Amit Shah told about the measures on internal security of the country taken up by the Modi-government while defending the BJP-led Centre in the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.
“We banned PFI in the country, and conducted raids at over 90 locations in the country. Cases regarding attacks on our missions in London, Ottawa and San Francisco handed over to NIA. 26/11 Tahawwur Hussain Rana will also soon face the judiciary in India,” he said.
- Aug 09, 2023 06:10 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: 'We talk to Kashmir youth, not Pakistan's,' says Amit Shah in LS
- Aug 09, 2023 06:08 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
As discussion on ‘no-confidence motion’ is underway in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Digital Data Protection Bill, 2023.
- Aug 09, 2023 06:01 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: Amit Shah's jibe at Rahul Gandhi, ‘Launched 13 times, but failed’
Taking a swipe at Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Amit Shah said, “There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times.”
Amit Shah also said talked Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bundelkhand saying, “I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady from Bundelkhand named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity were provided to her by Modi government.”
- Aug 09, 2023 05:51 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: Amit Shah speaks on schemes, defence developments by NDA govt
Defending the BJP-led National Development Alliance (NDA) over the no-confidence motion, Union home minister Amit Shah gave the details on the schemes and defence developments brought in by the current government.
- Aug 09, 2023 05:42 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: ‘We made farmers self-sufficient,’ says Shah in LS
Speaking against the ‘no-confidence motion’ brought in by the Opposition, BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah said, “What we have given to farmers are not freebies, but we have made them self sufficient.”
- Aug 09, 2023 05:32 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: Amit Shah attacks Oppn in LS, says, 'You couldn’t any important scheme' quoting to Jan Dhan Yojana
Amit Shah launched an attack on the Opposition for bringing the no-confidence motion, stating that crucial schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana were not initiated until the BJP-led government took charge. He also emphasised the government's “proactive and swift response in developing COVID-19 vaccines.”
- Aug 09, 2023 05:25 PM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: ‘PM Modi is most popular leader among public,’ Amit Shah in LS
Union home minister Amit Shah while speaking on no-confidence motions said, “After Independence, PM Modi's govt is only there which won the trust of most of the people. PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public...PM Modi works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him.”
- Aug 09, 2023 05:21 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Watch Amit Shah speaking on no-confidence motion
- Aug 09, 2023 05:16 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Shah says, ‘In 9-years, 50 game changing decisions were taken’
Talking on the term that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the rule, Amit Shah said that during nine years the party has taken “50 game-changing decisions”. He further said that the no-confidence motion has been only brought “only to create delusion”.
- Aug 09, 2023 05:14 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: ‘No real issues raised by opposition,’ says Amit Shah in LS
Amit Shah taking a swipe at the Opposition for bringing no-confidence motion against the government says, “No real issues raised by opposition.”
He further said that the prime minister is trusted by the people of the country and the Parliament.
- Aug 09, 2023 05:09 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Union minister Amit starts his speech on no-confidence motion
Union home minister and BJP leader started to address the Lok Sabha on no-confidence motion. “No-confidence motion to mislead people,” says Amit Shah praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Aug 09, 2023 05:01 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Discussion on Digital Personal Data Protection Bill underway in RS
Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in Rajya Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 04:58 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MP speaks supporting no-trust vote, says, ‘We are against divide & rule policy’
Congress MP Revanth Reddy speaking in support of no-confidence motion attacked governement saying that their party is against “divide and rule policy”.
- Aug 09, 2023 04:17 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Farooq Abdullah of JKNC speaks in Lok Sabha
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah speaks on the no-confidence motion, attacks BJP-led government and Modi, says, “He is not a prime minister for one colour”. Brings in issue of Kashmiri Pandits amid sloganeering by the ruling MPs.
Reacting to Abdullah, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, “To say that that this government did not do anything for Kashmiri Pandit Hindus is wrong and misleading the House.”
- Aug 09, 2023 03:45 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: RS Chairman refers breach of privileges against Raghav Chadha to Privileges Committee
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the matter regarding the breach of privileges and directed it to Privilege Committee for further consideration against AAP MP Raghav Chadha on a motion moved by him to send the Delhi Services Bill to Select Committee and 'the name mentioned in a letter was fake claim' by MPs including BJD MP Sasmit Patra, BJP MPs Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi and YSRCP MP Niranjan Reddy, ANI reported citing sources
- Aug 09, 2023 03:30 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: BRS MP puts his points supporting no-confidence motion
Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MP Nama Nageshwara Rao while speaking about the no-confidence motion against the governement, alleged that Telangana state have not been receiving funds and that the “state government has still been managing to keep their people not to lack anything.”
He talked about “Mission Bhagiratha” saying the state government has been successful in providing water every house which was not the case before seperate Telangana announced.
- Aug 09, 2023 03:10 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: DMK MP Kanimozhi speaks for no-trust vote; Attacks govt over Manipur situation
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, while discussing the Opposition-introduced no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, criticised the BJP-led government, labeling it as a “shame” that a state (Manipur) within the country is enduring such violence. She referenced the viral video of two women paraded naked during the ethnic conflict in the state, stating, “The incident occurred in May, yet no action was taken.”
Addressing the Opposition bloc's visit to the state, the DMK leader said, “The people of Manipur expressed fear about returning to their homes.” Kanimozhi also commented on the “Sengol” controversy, involving a historical sceptre recently placed in the new Parliament building.
- Aug 09, 2023 02:58 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah to speak on no-confidence motion in LS today
Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP leader will speak on the no-confidence motion today at 5pm. Earlier today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke while supporting motion introduced by their party's Gaurav Gogoi, and attacked the governement over Manipur issue.
- Aug 09, 2023 02:44 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: TMC MP says Manipur situation ‘not well at all, our leader was not allowed to visit’
Trinamool Congress MP while speaking during the ‘no-confidence motion’ said that their leader and chairman of the party, also the chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee was “denied permission” to visit the strife-torn Manipur.
She said the “double-engine government” is not working quoting the Manipur situation and the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh.
- Aug 09, 2023 02:17 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Manipur issue as Kharge speaks
Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering by ruling party MPs. Kharge demands Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi's comments on Manipur issue.
- Aug 09, 2023 12:39 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Watch debate on ‘no-trust vote’ here
- Aug 09, 2023 12:20 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi speaks on ‘no-trust vote’
After being reinstated as a member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began speaking on Day 2 of the ‘no-trust vote’ discussion.
The debate, which commenced on Tuesday, grew heated in the Parliament, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the motion on August 11—the last day of the Monsoon Session.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:54 AM IST
Question Hour in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha MPs posed parliamentary questions to the central government during Question Hour, amid sloganeering and protests by Opposition MPs over the violence in Manipur on Wednesday.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:49 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Soon after proceedings commenced, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar adjourned the Upper House till 2pm on Wednesday.
Prior to this, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge remarked that Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has been arrested on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP dons garland of tomatoes and ginger to Parliament
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sushil Gupta dons garland of tomatoes and ginger, in a bid to make a statement on the rising prices.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament.
Discussion on the #NoConfidenceMotion will continue in Lok Sabha on the second day today.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:44 AM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Speaker Om Birla adjourns Lok Sabha till 12 pm amid heavy sloganeering by opposition MPs.
"I had taken 20 questions and I try to ensure that everyone speaks during Question Hour. What is your message? Do you not want to discuss issues during Question Hour?" Birla said.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:43 AM IST
Opposition MPs create ruckus in Lok Sabha amid question hour
Opposition MPs create ruckus in Lok Sabha amid question hour.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:36 AM IST
BJP MPs hold 'Quit India' protest on Parliament premises
Bharatiya Janata Party MPs held a demonstration on Wednesday morning on the Parliament premises to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.
They raised slogans and held posters with the messages- 'Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. and Appeasement Quit India'
BJP leaders like Nishikant Dubey and Ravi Shankar Prasad today hit out at the Congress alleging the party of corruption and following dynastic policies.
Dubey said, "In these 75 years Congress, and parties supported by it, gave three things to the country that are eating up the country like termites. It is time to create an atmosphere against them because democracy is for the common people.
“The second question is about Corruption. The third is about appeasement - vote bank politics that is being done by misleading minorities. They are not allowing implementation of policies in the country."
"...Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India," said BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference.
Paying tribute to the participants of the Quit India Movement the PM called for a corruption and dynasty-free India.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:35 AM IST
Lok Sabha proceedings continue amid ruckus
Lok Sabha proceedings continue amid ruckus by the opposition MPs.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:25 AM IST
What is the relation between BJP & Quit India? says Congress MP KC Venugopal
Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "What is the relation between BJP & Quit India? Their people did not participate in the struggle for Independence. BJP is totally against the freedom movement. What is the point that they are saying something on Quit India Day? It is a historical day...We are asking for a debate in the Parliament in the presence of PM Modi. PM is not even coming to the Parliament...He is not talking about Manipur. Quit India movement reminds us of this government now..."
- Aug 09, 2023 11:24 AM IST
Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha MPs observe a minute's silence as a tribute to the freedom fighters.
Rajya Sabha MPs observe a minute's silence as a tribute to the freedom fighters.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:21 AM IST
Lok Sabha MPs observe a minute's silence as a tribute to the freedom fighters
Lok Sabha MPs observe a minute's silence as a tribute to the freedom fighters, commemorating the 1942 Quit India Movement. They also pay tribute to the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan on the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombings there.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:20 AM IST
Parliament Session Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
- Aug 09, 2023 11:12 AM IST
Opposition MPs pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Opposition MPs pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, on the Parliament premises, remembering the 1942 Quit India Movement.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:11 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi did not have the confidence to speak in the no-confidence motion: West Bengal BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar
West Bengal BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar says, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not have the confidence to speak in the no-confidence motion yesterday...Perhaps today he will speak what his teacher has taught him..."
- Aug 09, 2023 11:10 AM IST
Ruckus in LS moments after it convenes, Oppn chants 'Pradhan Mantri sadan mein aao'
The Opposition protested the absence of PM Modi in Lok Sabha seconds after Question Hour began in the House.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:06 AM IST
MPs give notices to discuss the Manipur situation
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss about the bad loans written off the banks and to direct the Government to take approrpiate action for the recovery of public money.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the border situation with China.
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, RJD MP Manoj Jha, AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the Manipur situation,
AAP MP Sushil Gupta gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur and Haryana issue
BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over need for declaration of Assets and Liabilities by the Judges of Supreme Court and High Court
- Aug 09, 2023 11:05 AM IST
Lok Sabha resumes
Lok Sabha resumes amid ruckus from Opposition MPs.
- Aug 09, 2023 11:00 AM IST
Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament will pay tribute to the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Parliament will pay tribute to the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombings there.
A Japanese delegation, led by Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki, arrives in Parliament.
- Aug 09, 2023 10:57 AM IST
Parliament Session LIVE: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Quit India
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "...In these 75 years Congress, and parties supported by it, gave three things to the country that is eating up the country like termites. Dynasty...It is time to create an atmosphere against them because democracy is for the common people. The second question is about Corruption. The third is about Appeasement - vote bank politics is being done by misleading minorities and they are not allowing implementation of policies in the country."
- Aug 09, 2023 10:56 AM IST
Today, BJP and the entire country is saying, ‘Quit India’: BJP MP Ravi Kishan
BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, "They were in power for 65 years, it included all the dynasts. They misled us that only they could run the country but when PM Modi came, after 2014 it came to be known that the lakhs and crores of Rupees of the country used to disappear. Today, roads are being built. Villages, the poor, farmers and the oppressed are developing...Earlier these people were involved in dynasty, appeasement & corruption. Today, BJP and the entire country is saying, 'Quit India'."
- Aug 09, 2023 10:52 AM IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on No Confidence Motion
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on No Confidence Motion says, "I've come to know that Union Home Amit Shah will speak in the Parliament today & my question to him is- When he went to Manipur a committee of retired chief justice of HC was set up, what work has the committee done so far? He also set up a peace committee- how many meetings did it have? Manipur's Department of Home has registered an FIR against the Assam Rifles. The Assam Rifles is under Amit Shah. What double-engine govt is working?..."
- Aug 09, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi likely to speak on no-confidence motion today after BJP's ‘escapist’ jibe
Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday -- on the second day of the debate, after the BJP called him an 'escapist' as Rahul Gandhi did not start the debate, Gaurav Gogoi did.
- Aug 09, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on no-confidence motion
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "...If the Prime Minister is so confident- why wasn't he there on the first day of the discussion? Big words not followed by good action is what PM Modi & his govt have been all about... The problem is not what he will speak about but what his actions have brought to Manipur or Haryana & various other states. His action with regard to price rise, corruption & women's safety has been null & void...We will wait for what PM Modi has to say not just on the No Confidence Motion but also on Manipur..."
- Aug 09, 2023 10:35 AM IST
The PM must break his silence on Manipur : Tejashwi Yadav
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence on the ongoing crisis in Manipur and said he must speak in Parliament about it.
The BJP must explain the reason behind the prime minister's stance, he said. Yadav hit out at the saffron party for allegedly dragging the names of his family members during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Manipur violence. “The PM's silence on Manipur is shocking. Why is he maintaining a studied silence when Manipur is burning? He must break his silence and speak in Parliament on the violence," he said in reply to repeated questions by reporters.
- Aug 09, 2023 10:26 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: BJP's only duty is to abuse Rahul Gandhi and his family, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "They have just one work. They don't think about the nation, about society, about Manipur. Their only duty is to abuse Rahul Gandhi and his family. They don't know anything else. Why are Modi and his government, his colleagues so scared of Rahul Gandhi? I find it very surprising."
- Aug 09, 2023 10:19 AM IST
Parliament Session LIVE: Six bills, including personal data protection bill listed in Rajya Sabha today
A total of six bills will be moved by the government in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing on Wednesday. This includes the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, which was introduced bill last week and was vehemently opposed by the Opposition.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill frames the rights and duties of the citizen (Digital Nagrik) on one hand and the obligations to use collected data lawfully of the Data Fiduciary on the other hand. The bill is based on the following principles around the Data Economy.
- Aug 09, 2023 10:17 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi will speak today, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
"Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon," says Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ANI
- Aug 09, 2023 10:02 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in party's parliamentary office
The Congress party has called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party's parliamentary office at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Day 1 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government saw the Congress and Union Ministers locking horns over the situation in Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May.
Congress has accused the government of creating a great divide in Manipur.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who initiated the debate on Tuesday said the Opposition was compelled to move the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:54 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on INDIA alliance
Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "Morning, evening, night - whenever there is time, I.N.D.I.A. alliance comes into Mr Modi's words. How terrified he is after the I.N.D.I.A. alliance came into picture. We can understand it. I.N.D.I.A. alliance is united and we all stood for a cause - for Manipur and we stood with the Delhi Ordinance also. The alliance is becoming stronger day by day and it's chemistry is working on the ground also."
- Aug 09, 2023 09:44 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: We greeted Gaurav Gogoi for speaking ferociously in the Parliament, says Sanjay Raut
"We greeted Gaurav Gogoi for speaking ferociously in the Parliament yesterday. We know we don't have the numbers (in Lok Sabha), but we have presented our views before the people," says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:42 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: The meeting of Union Cabinet begins at Parliament House Annexe
The meeting of Union Cabinet begins at Parliament House Annexe on Wednesday, ANI reported.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:41 AM IST
Congress chief whip K Suresh on second day of no-confidence motion debate in Parliament
- Aug 09, 2023 09:34 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: Amit Shah to speak in Lok Sabha today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in Lok Sabha today. Sparks flew on the first day of the debate on the no-trust motion moved by the Congress with the Opposition on Tuesday asserting that it was forced to do so to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) on Manipur.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:34 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice to discuss Manipur violence
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has filed a suspension of business notice in Parliament to discuss the breakdown of law and order in the state of Manipur due to the failure of the central and state governments.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:33 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: RJD MP gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha
RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur issue.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:33 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: Udit Raj on Nishikant Dubey's remark
On BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remark, Congress leader Udit Raj says, "It is the people of the country who 'set' you. You need them in order to come to the Parliament, to come to power. This is an insult to democracy. A particular person can't set their son, relative in politics...They don't believe in democracy so they made such petty remarks...Did BJP not have a serious, educated leader who could have started the discussion. They made such a petty start, that people mocked it."
- Aug 09, 2023 09:32 AM IST
No confidence motion LIVE: A privilege motion and a forgery claim in the house of elders
Leaders from the INDIA bloc have given a privilege notice against Union minister Piyush Goyal, the leader of the house in the Rajya Sabha, over his remarks against some Opposition leaders on Tuesday. The parties whose leaders gave the notice include Congress, TMC, AAP, RJD, DMK, RJD, JDU, NCP and the Left parties.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:30 AM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to speak in the Parliament today
"We have given three names from our side i.e. Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and Hebi Eden as speakers on the no-confidence motion, a Congress leader said.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:23 AM IST
Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition brought no-confidence motion to test its own unity as its alliance plagued by distrust: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the opposition brought the no-confidence motion against his government to test the confidence of its own alliance members in each other as the INDIA bloc is marked by distrust among its constituents.
In his address to BJP MPs at a closed-door meeting of its parliamentary party, he described the opposition alliance as "ghamandia" (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party's Rajya Sabha members for the "semi-final" win in voting on the Delhi services bill, some of those present inside said.
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal quoted Modi as saying that the opposition brought the no-confidence motion despite the fact that the government enjoyed a strong majority as its members wanted to see if they were united or not.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:17 AM IST
Monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes Indian Institutes of Management Bill which entrusts President with management powers
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which entrusts the management accountability of the institutes with the President of India giving more powers to the Centre, diluting the premier Business-schools’ autonomy.
The Bill was passed by voice vote. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 4.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:13 AM IST
Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress questions PM's silence on Manipur, BJP's nationalism
The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking a "vow of silence" on issues such as the ethnic violence in Manipur and Chinese incursions, and said opposition parties were forced to bring a no-confidence motion against the government to make him speak up.
Initiating the debate on the motion in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi posed a series of three questions focused on Manipur -- why the prime minister had not visited Manipur, why it took 80 days to break the silence on the state and why he had not sacked the chief minister.
Gogoi also put forward three demands, saying the opposition wanted Modi to visit Manipur, lead an all-party delegation to the north-eastern state and make sincere efforts to restore peace by meeting various organisations there.
- Aug 09, 2023 09:04 AM IST
Monsoon session LIVE: National Nursing & Midwifery Commission Bill passed in Parliament
In a move aimed at bringing transformative changes to the nursing education and practice landscape, the Parliament on Tuesday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) Bill, 2023.
According to an official statement, the Act will replace the existing Indian Nursing Council with a modern regulatory structure, marking a significant legislative reform in the sector.
The NNMC Act, 2023 will introduce several crucial provisions to elevate the standards of nursing education and services, enhance professional conduct, and ensure greater transparency and accountability.
- Aug 09, 2023 08:50 AM IST
Why Naga People's Front has opposed the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act 2023
India’s new law to regulate forest conservation is “anti-tribal” and the Nagaland state assembly should pass a resolution against it, the Naga People’s Front has demanded.
The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on August 4, a notification by the law ministry said on Saturday. The law will come into effect once the central government notifies it in the gazette. The Rajya Sabha passed it on August 2 after it was cleared by the Lok Sabha on July 26.
“The forest bill is now a law. It has been passed by both houses of Parliament. At one glance, people will appreciate the bill because it is for sustainable development. But there are many hidden agendas in that bill. It completely undermines the powers of the state government. Earlier, they would need state’s permission for forest related matters. Now they don’t,” said Nagaland lawmaker Küzholüzo Nienü, also known as Azo Nienu, leader of the front.
“This is in direct conflict with Article 371 A, a special provision that grants a degree of autonomy to Nagaland,” he said. “We have demanded that a suitable law be passed to counter the Forest Amendment Act and its impact be discussed during the next assembly session on September 11,” he added.
- Aug 09, 2023 08:29 AM IST
Parliament Session LIVE: 6 bills to be moved by the government in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing today
The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 are among six Bills to be moved by the government in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing today.
- Aug 09, 2023 08:20 AM IST
Heated debate on no-confidence motion on Day 1
Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate on the no-confidence motion, which commenced on Tuesday. The motion of no-confidence, brought forth by Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, occurred amidst the backdrop of the ethnic violence in Manipur.
- Aug 09, 2023 08:17 AM IST
National Dental Commission Bill provides for live national register of licensed dentists: Health ministry
The National Dental Commission (NMC) Bill, 2023 provides for an online and live national register of licensed dentists and the establishment of an advisory council with representation from all states and union territories, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
Rajya Sabha passed the NMC Bill earlier on Tuesday, completing the parliamentary procedure for the proposed legislation. Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on July 28.
In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare quality and aligning dental education with global standards, Parliament has passed the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, the ministry said in a statement.
- Aug 09, 2023 08:12 AM IST
No-confidence motion LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari raised concerns over spillover of violence in Manipur in neighboring states
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday raised concerns over the spillover of violence in Manipur to nearby states including Mizoram. “Manipur violence will affect other states too and the rest of the country,” he said. “Manipur has been burning for the last three months and the government has hardly done anything to restore peace in the state,” he claimed.
- Aug 09, 2023 08:10 AM IST
Parliament Session LIVE: AAP raises concerns over ramifications of Delhi Services Bill
Even as the Delhi Services Bill sailed through the Rajya Sabha, clearing all legislative hurdles in the Parliament, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday expressed reservations on its ramifications on governance in the national capital, saying that it could potentially undermine the elected government's authority and facilitate an indirect central rule.
The AAP stressed that they were chosen by the people to serve them and cater to their interests.
Following the passage of the contentious draft legislation to replace to the Centre's Ordinance on the control of services in the national capital, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the Bill was aimed at "ruling Delhi from the back door".
- Aug 09, 2023 08:05 AM IST
Parliament Session LIVE: Congress LS MPs to have a meeting at 10.30 am today
Congress party's Lok Sabha MPs to have a meeting at 10.30 am today at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament.
- Aug 09, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Parliament Session LIVE: I.N.D.I.A. parties' Floor Leaders to meet at 10am in Rajya Sabha LoP chamber
I.N.D.I.A. parties' Floor Leaders meeting to be held at 10 am today in Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House
- Aug 09, 2023 08:02 AM IST
Parliament Session LIVE: Narayan Rane loses cool, threatens opposition MP, says 'Baith neeche..aukat nahi hai'
Union minister Narayan Rane, as he spoke in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during a debate on the no-confidence motion, lost his cool and asked fellow MP Arvind Sawant to sit down in a harsh manner that the chair too had to alert the minister. "Arey baith neeche (sit down)," the Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said.
- Aug 09, 2023 07:59 AM IST
No confidence motion Live: BJD to oppose motion
“I cannot support a no-confidence motion against the Central govt even thought BJD is against the BJP politically but I am grateful for many things that Central government has done for Odisha," BJD MP Pinaki Misra said.
- Aug 09, 2023 07:58 AM IST
No confidence motion Live: Kiren Rijuju says Opposition will regret the move
“The Opposition parties will regret bringing this no-confidence motion at the wrong time and in the wrong manner. India's image has reformed worldwide. All Indians living in the country or abroad believe that Narendra Modi ji's vision will make this country a developed nation by 2047. At this time, they decide to bring a no-confidence motion against such a government," says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 07:56 AM IST
‘Heartless govt’: Oppostion lashes out at Centre over Manipur during no-trust debate in Lok Sabha
In a scathing attack on a 'heartless' central government during a debate on the Opposition's no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday said they sent a delegation to West Bengal to inquire into the violence during and after the recent panchayat electons, no similar fact-finding team was sent to Manipur amid the ethnic clashes.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who had tabled the motion of no confidence against the Centre in the Lower House and was part of the delegation of Opposition members to Manipur recently, initiated the debate on Tuesday.