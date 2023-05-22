Home / India News / PM working tirelessly to improve country’s image globally: Shah

PM working tirelessly to improve country’s image globally: Shah

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2023 12:15 AM IST

“The level of respect our prime minister receives is remarkable. This honour belongs not only to the prime minister but also to the 1.3 billion people of our country,” Shah said.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Miniser Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly to enhance India’s position in the world. The prime minister is on a three-nation tour since May 19.

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a Modi community function, in Ahmedabad, Sunday. (PTI)

During the inauguration of various development projects by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation worth over 360 crore on Sunday, Shah said, “The prime minister has worked tirelessly to enhance India’s position in the world... He has held meetings with esteemed [global] leaders. The level of respect our prime minister receives is remarkable. People request his autograph, seek his blessings, and even touch his feet. This honour belongs not only to the prime minister but also to the 1.3 billion people of our country, particularly the Gujarati community,” Shah said in his address.

During a Quad meeting in Hiroshima, US President Joe Biden reportedly requested PM Modi’s autograph, after observing his crowd management skills. Furthermore, upon his arrival in Papua New Guinea for the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation summit, PM was greeted by James Marape, the Papua New Guinea PM, who touched his feet.

On the second day of his two-day visit to his home state, Shah also inaugurated a modern organic testing laboratory of Amul Dairy in Gandhinagar.

amit shah
