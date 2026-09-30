Amit Shah says will eradicate drugs in Punjab by Dec 2029 if BJP voted to power next year

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday pledged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if voted to power in Punjab next year, will eradicate the trade of “chitta” (synthetic drugs) from the state by December 31, 2029.

Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party in Punjab, alleging it had allowed the drug trade to thrive openly. (PTI)

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The home minister made the statement during a rally at Jalandar’s Kot Kalan village, where he culminated state BJP unit’s 13-day “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra”, launched by party president Nitin Nabin on September 18.

“While there are several issues like farming, industry, law and order, and women’s safety, the BJP will fight this election solely on the issue of a drug-free Punjab,” Shah said.

Deep Dive What is Amit Shah's plan to eradicate drugs in Punjab? Amit Shah has pledged that if the BJP is voted to power, they will eradicate the trade of 'chitta' (synthetic drugs) in Punjab by December 31, 2029. Why does Amit Shah believe the BJP is the solution to Punjab's drug crisis? Amit Shah claims that the BJP's campaign for a drug-free Punjab will be the primary focus in the 2027 elections, arguing that the ruling AAP government has failed to control the drug trade. How does the BJP plan to implement its anti-drug campaign in Punjab? The BJP's anti-drug campaign, highlighted during the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra,' involves raising awareness about drug abuse and inspiring the youth to join the fight against the drug menace, marking the campaign as an ongoing movement beyond the yatra.

Shah launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party in Punjab, alleging it had allowed the drug trade to thrive openly.

“Can AAP make Punjab drug-free? Only the BJP can do it. I promise Punjab’s mothers and youngsters that before December 2029, we will free Punjab from ‘chitta’ and restore the pristine glory of the state,” Shah said.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s track record, Shah said that the regime had delivered on its commitments ahead of set deadlines, citing the eradication of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeastern parts of the country, alongside the wiping out of Naxalism. “Now, it is time to make Punjab drug-free... The BJP will ensure that not even a single gram of ‘chitta’ is smuggled into Punjab and sent out of the state,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s track record, Shah said that the regime had delivered on its commitments ahead of set deadlines, citing the eradication of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeastern parts of the country, alongside the wiping out of Naxalism. “Now, it is time to make Punjab drug-free... The BJP will ensure that not even a single gram of ‘chitta’ is smuggled into Punjab and sent out of the state,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

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Shah further accused the state government of failing to keep a check on the drug menace.

“Not even a single drug peddler has been arrested under the state’s anti-narcotics act, while chief minister Bhagwant Mann failed to attend NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) for the past three times. Infact, CM Mann disallowed permission to set up a unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Punjab,” Shah said, adding that “Those involved in liquor scam are talking about making Punjab Nasha Mukt”.

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He further alleged that the AAP government failed on every front as the economic condition of the state is in shambles.“Since AAP came into power, there have been corruption scams, the Amritsar and Jalandhar smart city project scam, and the mid-day meal scam. Where were the 25 lakh (2.5 million) jobs as promised by the state government, the increase in widow pension to ₹2,500, 16 medical colleges and MSP on crops?” Shah said.

He said Punjab had historically contributed to the country’s food security through its farmers and had made significant sacrifices in defending India’s borders.

“Whenever there is a need for food items in the country, the Centre looks towards Punjab and its farmers fill our granaries and warehouses,” Shah said.

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AAP hit back at Shah, asking him to stop using Punjab as a political target and answer the questions about the drug networks and investigations elsewhere in the country.

“Amit Shah came to Punjab today to give lectures on drugs. At the same time, 526 kg of heroin and methamphetamine worth over ₹3,000 crore has been seized in an operation in which Gujarat ATS provided the intelligence. We have been saying that Gujarat has emerged as a major gateway for drugs in the country. This seizure once again shows the scale of the problem. If Amit Shah is serious about Nasha Mukt Bharat, he should start his Nasha Mukt Yatra from Gujarat, not Punjab,” AAP said in a statement.

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