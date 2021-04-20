Home / India News / Amit Shah slams TMC govt over leaders under ED, CBI scanner
PTI | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Pandabeswar
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI PHOTO.)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is speaking in different voices on the party’s youth leader Vinay Mishra, who is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asserting that those involved in stealing funds meant for the people of the state will be put behind bars.

The two central agencies are probing Mishra in connection with cases related to cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining. Shah claimed that while CM Mamata Banerjee recently asserted in a news channel that the TMC had nothing to do with Mishra, CM’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee said that Mishra is being framed.

