Amit Shah speaks to Tamil Nadu and Kerala CMs over Cyclone Burevi, promises all possible help

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:56 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala as Cyclone Burevi barrels towards India’s southern coast. The cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall late on Thursday night or early Friday morning.

“Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states,” Shah said on Twitter.

Have spoken to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts of Kerala for December 3. There is red alert for four districts of Tamil Nadu too.

After hitting the Tamil Nadu coast, the cyclone is expected to cross over to Kerala either on Thursday night or Friday morning

“Cyclone Burevi will emerge into the Gulf of Mannar in the next 3 hours. It will reach near Pamban and Kanniyakumari around noon and cross the south Tamilnadu coast on 3rd night to 4th early morning,” the IMD said on Twitter on Thursday morning.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 26 relief teams in Tamil Nadu and Kerala kept one team in reserve in Puducherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Wednesday and discussed the situation prevailing in parts of the states due to the incoming cyclone while pledging all possible support from the Centre.

“We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi. Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

Cyclone Burevi, named by the Maldives, will not be as strong as Cyclone Nivar which lashed the northern coast of Tamil Nadu last week, said weather department officials. They said the storm is expected to have a speed of 80-90 km/hour unlike Nivar which had a speed of 110-130 km/hour.