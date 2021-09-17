Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Amit Shah to attend BJP’s ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ public meeting on Friday
india news

Amit Shah to attend BJP’s ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ public meeting on Friday

The meeting is being held to commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters who fought against the Nizam and Razakars, BJP said
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (HT Photo)

Hyderabad Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Nirmal town in Telangana on Friday which is being organised by state BJP on the occasion of ‘Telangana Liberation Day’.

The meeting is being held to commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters who fought against the Nizam and Razakars, BJP said.

Though the country got Independence on August 15, 1947, the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad (under Nizam rule) was merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

The BJP has been demanding for several years now that the day be celebrated officially as ‘’Telangana Liberation Day’’.

The meeting, to be attended by Shah, is expected to raise the pitch vis-a-vis BJP’s demand for official celebration of the day.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that the ruling TRS has changed its stance on the issue after coming to power.

Telangana BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy, who issued a statement on September 7 about the meeting to be attended by Amit Shah as chief guest, said that during the separate Telangana agitation, TRS president and incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had demanded official celebration of September 17.

RELATED STORIES

It is double standards on the part of Rao to go back on his stance after coming to power, he had alleged.

Significantly, Nirmal town was witness to the martyrdom of a thousand people fighting the British and the Nizam, BJP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar: Rs962 crore credited to two Class VI students’ bank accounts, probe ordered

After row, Kannur University removes extracts from books of RSS ideologues Savarkar, Golwalkar

Supreme Court allows immersion of Ganesh idols in Hyderabad lake

Karnataka woman moves police to get back child she sold earlier for 5,000
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP