Amit Shah to attend ‘No Money for Terror’ meet in Delhi next week

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the third ministerial “No Money for Terror” conference organised by Indian government in New Delhi on November 18 and 19, which wll be attended by representatives of 75 countries to discuss terrorist financing and related issues, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

Discussions at the conference will focus on global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, emerging technologies in context of terrorist financing and requisite international co-operation to address related challenges, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

“The hosting of this conference shows the importance being given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its zero tolerance policy against this menace and having discussions on this issue in the international community,” the ministry said.

The ministry said Shah will convey India’s determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems.

“This conference aims to progress the discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international community in the previous two conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019). It also intends to include discussions on technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing. It attempts to also set the pace for other high level official and political deliberations, focused on countering terrorist financing,” the MHA statement said.

“Globally, countries have been affected by terrorism and militancy for several years. The pattern of violence differs in most theatres, but is largely engendered by a tumultuous geo-political environment, coupled with prolonged armed sectarian conflicts. Such conflicts often lead to poor governance, political instability, economic deprivation and large ungoverned spaces. The involvement of a complaint State often exacerbates terrorism, especially its financing,” it added.

Asserting that India has suffered several forms of terrorism and its financing for more than three decades and understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations, the home ministry underlined that India in October hosted the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi to display solidarity with peace-loving nations and to help create a bridge for sustained cooperation on countering terrorist financing.

