Amit Shah to chair 69th plenary session of North Eastern council on Jan 23, 24

During the two-day session, there will be presentations from the Ministry of DoNER, NEC, the state governments as well as selected central ministries on various developmental initiatives and future plans for the North East Region.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah(ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 69th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council in Shillong, Meghalaya on January 23 and 24.

The meeting will be attended by Dr Jitender Singh, Minister of State (MoS) for Development of North Eastern Region, Governors and Chief Ministers of eight north-eastern states, according to a an official statement of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"Senior officials from the states and key ministries of the Government of India are also expected to be present on the occasion," the release stated.

Dr. Jitender Singh today held a meeting with senior officers of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and North Eastern Council (NEC) in New Delhi to review the preparedness and modalities for the 69th Plenary Session of NEC at Shillong.

According to the statement, the Plenary is expected to deliberate on the progress of ongoing projects, confirmation of the proceedings of the 68th Plenary meeting, outlays by central ministries in the North Eastern Region and plans for the period beyond March 2021 during the term of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

