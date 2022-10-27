Amit Shah to chair meet of state home ministers

Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a two-day “chintan shivir” of home ministers of all states in Haryana’s Surajkund from Thursday, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event via videoconferencing on Friday.

The “chintan shivir” will be conducted with an aim to prepare an action plan for implementing Vision 2047 and “panch pran” (five pledges) announced by Modi during his Independence Day speech this year, the statement said.

The conference will also discuss matters related to developing an ecosystem for cyber-crime management, modernising police forces, increasing usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land-border management and coastal security, among other internal security issues, it added.

“Home Ministers of all states and Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories have been invited to participate in the two-day Chintan Shivir. State Home Secretaries, Director Generals of Police and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations will also participate in the Chintan Shivir,” the statement said.

Issues in focus

Discussions will also be held on various topics such as home guards, civil defence, NDPS Act, NCORD, NIDAAN, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, NDSO and Cri-MAC and the 112-Single Emergency Response System.

“The role of ‘Nari Shakti’ is important to achieve the goal of ‘Developed India by 2047’ and special emphasis will be given to the safety of women and creating a safe environment for them. The aim of the Conference is also to facilitate national policymaking and better planning and coordination in the above-mentioned areas,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi listed out five pledges during his Independence Day speech this year, for every Indian to fulfil freedom fighters’ dream by 2047, and urged people to focus their energies on the resolutions: goal of a developed nation, gender equality, self-dependence, innovation, and fight against corruption.

