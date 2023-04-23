Amit Shah to kickstart BJP campaign for upcoming Telangana polls today

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union home minister Amit Shah will blow the conch to kickstart the party’s campaign for the forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana by addressing a huge public meeting at Chevella in Rangareddy district on Sunday, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay said.

Sanjay, who held a teleconference with the state BJP executive committee members and district-level party leaders on Saturday to discuss the arrangements for Shah’s visit, said not less than a lakh of people would be mobilised for the rally.

The BJP president said the rally had been christened as “Vijay Sankalp Sabha” (Meeting to take a vow to bring victory to the party), where Shah would give a call to the people across the state to pull down the corrupt, dynastic and dictatorial regime of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The meeting should create a sensation in the state and send a message across all sections of people that the BJP is the only alternative to the BRS and its victory in the next assembly elections is imminent,” Sanjay said.

He said soon after the ongoing Karnataka assembly elections, the BJP national leadership would focus on Telangana assembly elections, scheduled to be held in November or December this year.

“All the top BJP leaders would be coming to Telangana to address a series of meetings and programmes in the state. Shah’s visit will be the beginning of the party’s campaign for next elections,” Sanjay said.

The BJP president said Shah’s visit would rejuvenate the party leaders and cadre and help them go all out to bring victory to the party. “In the coming days, there is every possibility that the KCR government would be harassing the BJP workers. The party would stand by them and there is no need to get disheartened,” he said.

Shah, who would be landing in Hyderabad in the morning, would have a meeting with senior Telangana BJP leaders and suggest a road map for the party for the coming months.

During his visit, the Union home minister would also meet the team members of the latest Telugu film “RRR” which had won an Oscar award in the best original song category. Shah will felicitate the film crew for winning the award, a BJP leader familiar with the development said.

