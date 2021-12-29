Amit Shah to lay foundation of developmental projects worth 49.36 crores in Gandhinagar today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shah has been addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the next year's assembly polls where the party is hoping to come back to power for the second consecutive term.
On Tuesday, the home minister offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.(File Photo/ANI)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Wednesday virtually lay the foundation of various developmental projects worth 49.36 crores in Gandhinagar, his parliamentary constituency, in Gujarat. The program will be held at 1.20 pm, according to news agency ANI.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah through video conferencing will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various developmental projects worth 49.36 crores in Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency," the office of Amit Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Shah has been addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the next year's assembly polls where the party is hoping to come back to power for the second consecutive term.

On Tuesday, the home minister offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. He also addressed rallies in Hardoi and Sultanpur.

During his address, Shah launched an attack on the Samajwadi Party and said that the party has a different meaning of ABCD and BJP has put an end to it.

"The ABCD of the Samajwadi Party is reverse. For them, 'A' means 'apradh and aatank' (crime and terror), 'B' stands for 'bhai-bhatijavad' (nepotism), 'C' means 'corruption' and 'D' is 'danga' (riot). BJP has put an end to this ABCD," Shah said.

Shah said he was confident that the BJP will emerge victorious in the state in the assembly polls next year.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the BJP came to power in the state with a massive majority of more than 300 of the 403 seats.

