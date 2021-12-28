Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Amit Shah explains how ‘ABCD’ of Samajwadi Party is different
uttar pradesh assembly election

Amit Shah explains how ‘ABCD’ of Samajwadi Party is different

Union minister Amit Shah was addressing a packed gathering in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.
Union minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Hardoi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday described the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) as one whose basics are different from other political parties.

Explaining the ‘ABCD’ of the former ruling party, Shah said, “ For them, ‘A’ means 'apradh and aatank' (crime and terror), ‘B’ stands 'bhai-bhatijavad' (nepotism), ‘C’ means 'corruption' and ‘D’ is 'danga' (riot).”

Shah was addressing a packed gathering in the poll-bound state’s Hardoi district.

He said both the SP and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party never thought about the development of all sections of society when in power. “But Prime Minister Narebdra Modi worked towards 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (development of all),” he added.

With elections around the corner, the ruling BJP, led by Modi, Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is holding regular mass gatherings across the state amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Other political parties, including the Congress, SP and BSP, are also taking out rallies.

