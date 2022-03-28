Amit Shah to table Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce in Lok Sabha on Monday the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill for preservation of records for identification and investigation. The proposed law seeks to repeal the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920. It proposes to allow police collect finger impressions, palm prints impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scans, physical and biological samples, their analysis, behavioural attributes including signatures, handwriting, etc.

Union minister Arjun Munda is scheduled to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill in the lower House. The bill seeks to amend the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (ST) list of Uttar Pradesh. It was scheduled to be tabled during the first half of the Budget Session but was postponed in view of elections in the state.

Munda will also move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, for inclusion of certain communities on Tripura’s ST list.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce the Finance Bill in Rajya Sabha for approval. The bill was approved in Lok Sabha after accepting 39 amendments Sitharaman moved and rejecting those the Opposition proposed by voice vote. As a money bill, it needed to be sent to Rajya Sabha for approval after its passage in Lok Sabha. The upper House will discuss and return the bill to Lok Sabha.