Amit Shah urges Maoists to surrender, join Bastar’s development journey

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Development cannot be blocked with bullets and bombs, union home minister Amit Shah said in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Union home minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the 'Bastar Pandum' festival in Dantewada. (@ChhattisgarhCMO)

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the state government’s Bastar Pandum festival, Shah emphasised the government’s determination to end Maoism by March 2026 and urged Maoists to surrender, assuring them of safety and integration into the mainstream.

“The era of violence in Bastar is coming to an end. I appeal to my Maoist brothers to give up arms and join the mainstream. No one rejoices when a Maoist is killed—they are our own. But development cannot be blocked with bullets and bombs,” Shah said.

Shah added that those who surrender will receive full protection and support from both the Union and state governments. “This region has been deprived of development for five decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to transforming Bastar in the next five years,” Shah said.

Highlighting the need for basic amenities, Shah said that development would only be possible when children attend schools, healthcare facilities are functional in tehsils, and every citizen has access to identity documents, ration cards, and health insurance.

He praised Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and deputy CM Vijay Sharma for incentivised peace efforts, noting that villages that facilitate Maoist surrenders and declare themselves Maoist-free will receive development projects worth ₹1 crore.

Shah said that 521 Naxals have surrendered so far in 2025, following 881 surrenders in 2024. “Those who now understand that progress comes not from grenades and IEDs, but from pens and computers, have chosen a new path,” he said.

Celebrating the cultural significance of ‘Bastar Pandum,’ Shah announced that the festival will be organised at the national level next year and said he would invite President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate it and bless the tribal communities.