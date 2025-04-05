Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amit Shah urges Maoists to surrender, join Bastar’s development journey

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 05, 2025 04:23 PM IST

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the state government’s Bastar Pandum festival, Shah emphasised the government’s determination to end Maoism by March 2026

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Development cannot be blocked with bullets and bombs, union home minister Amit Shah said in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the 'Bastar Pandum' festival in Dantewada. (@ChhattisgarhCMO)
Union home minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the 'Bastar Pandum' festival in Dantewada. (@ChhattisgarhCMO)

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the state government’s Bastar Pandum festival, Shah emphasised the government’s determination to end Maoism by March 2026 and urged Maoists to surrender, assuring them of safety and integration into the mainstream.

“The era of violence in Bastar is coming to an end. I appeal to my Maoist brothers to give up arms and join the mainstream. No one rejoices when a Maoist is killed—they are our own. But development cannot be blocked with bullets and bombs,” Shah said.

Shah added that those who surrender will receive full protection and support from both the Union and state governments. “This region has been deprived of development for five decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to transforming Bastar in the next five years,” Shah said.

Also Read: Ready for peace talks if govt stops operations, says CPI (Maoist)

Highlighting the need for basic amenities, Shah said that development would only be possible when children attend schools, healthcare facilities are functional in tehsils, and every citizen has access to identity documents, ration cards, and health insurance.

He praised Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and deputy CM Vijay Sharma for incentivised peace efforts, noting that villages that facilitate Maoist surrenders and declare themselves Maoist-free will receive development projects worth 1 crore.

Also Read: The battle for Maoist stronghold Abujhmad

Shah said that 521 Naxals have surrendered so far in 2025, following 881 surrenders in 2024. “Those who now understand that progress comes not from grenades and IEDs, but from pens and computers, have chosen a new path,” he said.

Celebrating the cultural significance of ‘Bastar Pandum,’ Shah announced that the festival will be organised at the national level next year and said he would invite President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate it and bless the tribal communities.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Amit Shah urges Maoists to surrender, join Bastar’s development journey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On